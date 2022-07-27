‘You just can’t get everything you want’: Bernie Sanders’ mittens not for sale | Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders’ gloves may have become the unexpected must-have fashion accessory at Joe Biden’s inauguration, but those hoping to steal the Vermont senator’s look were disappointed. The teacher who made them and gave them to Sanders said she had nothing to sell.

Gloves that caused hundreds of online memes made from recycled sweaters and recycled plastic by Jen Ellis, 42, a second-grade teacher who lives in Essex Junction, Vermont, just outside Burlington, where Sanders is mayor in the 1980s.

“I don’t have any gloves for sale. I don’t really do that much anymore. I’m glad they want them, but there are a lot of people on Etsy selling them and hoping people will make some business out of them. But I’m not quitting my day job,” Ellis told Jewish Insider in an interview Wednesday night.

She explained that the demand was too great. “I’m a second grade teacher, and I’m a mom, and all of that keeps me really busy. There’s no way I can make 6,000 pairs of gloves, and every time I access my email, hundreds of other people email me.”

She went on to say, “I hate to let people down, but gloves, they’re unique and they’re unique and sometimes in this world you just can’t get everything you want.”

“What a surprise,” she said of their sudden social media popularity. “He has to really like them if he chooses to wear them.”

Ellis said she is not a regular user of social media and has struggled to remember the login information for her Twitter account.

When asked about his outfit, Sanders told CBS News in an interview after the ceremony: “In Vermont, we dress warmly – we know something about the cold. We are not too concerned with beautiful fashion. We want to stay warm. And that’s what I did today.”

Sanders’ costume quickly became an online meme. He’s been Photohoped into historical photos, comic boards and the subway, while sitting, arms crossed, swaddled in front of the DC winter weather, wearing those gorgeous gloves. Indeed, #BerniesMittens has become one of the trending hashtags of the inauguration.

There was also political speculation about what might boost the senator’s mood.

And this seems to be true.

Meme veterans also noted that Sanders wore the same practical coat and certainly became famous online in a video he appealed for financial support in late 2019.

The truth is, we have a great chance to win the primaries and beat Trump. But the only way we can do it is if we have enough financial resources. So I ask you today to contribute to our campaign before the FEC deadline: https://t.co/9y9BZMs0GM pic.twitter.com/wnYbUDBynW – Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 30, 2019

Since that post, the photo has popped up on social media, with the caption being replaced to say: “I ask again…” followed by a joking mention.

A photo earlier in the day, which shows Sanders carrying a folder of documents, also caused a stir on social media when director Rian Johnson responded to a fan who had stacked a “Knives Out 2 script” label on the folder. Johnson jokingly suggests that he’s come up with a draft of a much-anticipated potential sequel to the 2019 surprise hit Knives Out – but has yet to receive a response.