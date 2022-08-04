Woolworths suspends orders from South Australia meatworks allowed to operate with Covid-infected staff | South Australia

Woolworths has suspended supply from a meat production facility in South Australia that has been authorized by the state government while several employees have confirmed Covid.

Brad Banducci, the supermarket giant’s chief executive, has decided to stop taking products from the Teys Australia slaughterhouse near Naracoorte following a phone call on Sunday with Michelle O’Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

Banducci, along with reputation director Christian Bennett and senior human rights official Laura McManus, have sought to appease the public over the use of Covid-infected workers in slaughterhouses.

ACTU said the waiver from the SA government appeared to be unique in Australia and set a dangerous precedent due to the risk of affecting other employees.

Teys was up and running for several days after at least 140 of its nearly 400 employees tested positive for Covid, before closing on Thursday.

It resumed cattle slaughter on Monday and its primary deboning and other meat processing will resume on Tuesday, an unnamed employee told Guardian Australia, as he was not authorized to comment publicly. .

However, workers said they believed Woolworths’ decision to suspend meat from the Naracoorte site was “a very good thing” because, in their opinion, the company did not care enough about safety. of the factory’s 385 workers.

“We were all very nervous,” said the employee.

In a statement sent to the Guardian over the weekend, a Teys spokesperson said the “health and safety of Teys Australians comes first” and that the company was working to deal with “the challenges of the future.” the ever-evolving knowledge of the pandemic and consequent protection food”.

“In South Australia from [last] Second, no member of the team has tested positive within the past seven days,” the spokesperson said, adding that any employee in a key role with a positive test result. All positive tests are approved by SA Health to return to work if they do not have symptoms and are isolated for seven days.

“Contrary to misleading statements made in the public domain, no worker has been or will be forced to work if they are unwell,” the official said.

SA Health conducted PCR testing of employees. Of those who came to work on Monday, two out of more than 100 employees were positive, the Guardian has learned.

Further out of the 385 employees will return to work on Tuesday, with those who have been quarantined for at least seven days after testing positive being kept about 40 meters away from other employees.

However, an unnamed employee said some people have returned to work without being quarantined, including at least one person who tested positive just a day earlier, and some still have symptoms. symptoms, including cough and sore throat. Workers also had less protection and shared restrooms, with Covid-positive employees identified by yellow hair nets worn over their white hard hats, he said.

Some workers have separated from their families, with the butcher’s partners avoiding their homes to reduce the risk of infection, the employee said.

A Woolworths spokesperson said it has “suspended all supply through Teys’ South Australian facility while we work with Teys, SA Health and Safework SA to understand the protocols currently in place for the group.” and their activities”.

“We were not involved in the decision approved by SA Health to apply special temporary Covid measures at the site last week,” said a spokesperson.

“We expect all of our suppliers to comply with the Covid safety protocols set forth by their relevant government authorities.”

Matt Journeaux, acting federal secretary of the Australasian Meat Workers Union, alleged that Teys last week “forced its workers to keep going to work even if they had Covid” – something the company denies.

“This week, Teys even refused to speak to his workforce,” Journeaux said. “Workers are scared and they are worried about being forced to return to work in dangerous conditions.”

The company says only about 5-8% of its employees are unionized, and that SA Health, the main industry, WorkSafe and the police are overseeing the handling of their operations.

Teys still hopes to win back Woolworths’ business, which involves processing cattle supplied by the supermarket chain, “once the storm blows”.