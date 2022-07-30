Woman who allegedly helped steal Pelosi laptop to be released from jail | US Capitol attack

A Pennsylvania woman who is facing charges that she helped steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the US Capitol will be released from prison. prison, a federal judge decided on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Martin Carlson directed that Riley June Williams be freed her mother, with travel restrictions, and ordered her to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to continue the case. his judgment.

“The gravity of these offenses is enormous,” Carlson told Williams. “It cannot be exaggerated.”

Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, was charged with burglary, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Carlson noted Williams has no criminal record.

The FBI says an unidentified former romantic partner of Williams told them she appeared in a video from the January 6 riots and that the tipper claimed she hoped to sell the computer to him. Russian intelligence.

Williams’ defense attorney, Lori Ulrich, told Carlson that the tip was an ex-boyfriend who abused Williams and that “his accusations are outrageous”.

Video from the riot showed a woman matching Williams’ description, calling the invaders to go “upstairs, upstairs, upstairs” during the attack, which interrupted the certification of combat. Joe Biden’s election victory in a short time.

Ulrich told the judge: “It’s unfortunate that Miss Williams lured the president and went inside the Capitol.

Williams surrendered to face charges on Monday. She is expected to leave the county jail in Harrisburg late Thursday, and will be electronically monitored pending trial.

She did not answer questions when a federal governor led her handcuffed out of the courtroom.

Carlson was referring directly to the attack on the Capitol, saying that a howling mob had tried unsuccessfully to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

“It has been honored by generations of Americans for 232 years,” said Carlson. “It’s become so common that we often think very little of it.”

Adding to the theft-related charges on Tuesday, a Virginia-based FBI agent said Williams was captured on cameras stationed on Capitol Hill as he entered and exited Pelosi’s office.

The dealer’s affidavit said a cell phone video possibly taken by Williams showed a man’s gloved hand lifting an HP laptop off a table and captioned it, “They get the laptop”.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said a laptop used only for presentations was taken from the conference room. The computer’s current location was not disclosed in court documents and was not discussed in court on Thursday.