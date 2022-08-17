William and Harry unveil Diana statue at Kensington Palace | Diana, Princess of Wales

The long-awaited statue of Diana, Princess of Wales was finally unveiled in a miniature ceremony on Thursday that saw the dukes of Cambridge and Sussex reunite in memory of their mother , ignoring their recent differences.

About what should have been Diana’s 60order For his birthday, the brothers appeared together for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, after Prince Harry flew in from California for a brief ceremony.

Prince William arrived minutes after Harry and two pulled the strings to unveil a sculpture, cast in bronze, of Diana surrounded by three children, in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, her former home in London.

Covid has put together a limited guest list that includes Diana’s siblings, Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, as well as the statue committee and others involved in the installation and design. garden. Prince Charles is absent, so is the Queen.

William and Harry made no speeches during the ceremony. In a brief joint statement, released after the announcement, they said: “Today, on our mother’s 60th birthday, we commemorate her love, strength and character. – the qualities that have made her a motivator for good all over the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she was still with us, and our hope is that this statue will forever be seen as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

Prince Harry, left, and Prince William greet their aunts, Sarah McCorquodale, left, and Jane Fellowes, right. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / AP

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley depicted Diana with her hair cut short, in her later years. Kensington Palace said the statue was intended to reflect Diana’s “warmth, elegance and energy”, while the three children beside her symbolize “popularity and generational impact in the industry”. the princess’s business”.

Rank-Broadley said: “Diana, Princess of Wales is an icon that has touched people’s lives around the world so it is an honor to work alongside Prince William and Prince Harry on the commemorative statue. think about her life.

“We wanted to capture her warmth and humanity while showing her impact across generations. I hope that everyone will enjoy visiting the statue and Sunken Garden, and take a moment to pay tribute to the princess.”

In front of the statue is a paving stone inscribed with an excerpt inspired by the poem The Measure Of A Man: “These are the units of measure of this woman’s worth as a woman. regardless of birth. Not ‘What’s her station?’ but ‘Does she have a heart? How did she play the God-given role? ”

Plans for the statue were first announced in 2017, on the 20thorder commemorating Diana’s death.

Rank-Broadley said William and Harry helped photograph their mother, reminisce and anecdotes, which he drew up when they visited his studio on a regular basis. Describing it as a “collaborative effort”, he said he has paid “the greatest attention to both princes on what they have to say” and that he hopes the statue can provide a number of “consolations” for them.

The princes’ outward unification comes amid a troubled relationship between the brothers since Harry moved to the US, where he and his wife, Meghan, have criticized the royal family and the institution , including racist statements.

Harry has traveled from his home in California while Meghan remains in the US with their two children, Archie, two, and newborn Lilibet, whose middle name is Diana, to honor the late princess.

Crowds gathered outside Kensington Palace, with Diana fans arranging flowers and photos in front of the gate.

The statue can be seen by the public during Kensington Palace opening hours.