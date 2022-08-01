A key group of conservative doctors pushing misinformation about a Covid-19 vaccine faces a growing wave from medical experts about its woeful scientific basis, while its leadership The group, Dr. Simone Gold, was charged earlier this week for taking part in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The development comes as the United States faces warnings its pandemic death toll could reach 500,000 next month, driven in part by conspiracy theories and unfounded skepticism – especially from right-wing groups – have thwarted efforts to tackle it.

Gold, who founded Frontline Doctors of America last spring with help from the Tea Party Patriots, was arrested Monday in Beverly Hills, where she lives, and faces charges into a restricted building, violent intrusion and disorderly behavior.

Before her arrest, a photo of Gold holding a bull she used to talk inside the Capitol appeared on an FBI flyer titled “Information Seeking” on the suspects in the case. Attack on the Capitol. The group’s communications director, John Strand, who wrote for the conservative Epoch Times and was with Gold on Capitol Hill, was also arrested in Beverly Hills and faces the same charges.

A 55-year-old emergency room doctor, Gold has not responded to calls and text messages asking about her role in the attack and why she is calling the Covid-19 vaccine baseless. as an “experimental biological agent”.

Simone Gold is a malicious disinformation provider who is actively contributing to right-wing extremist narratives. Dr. Irwin Redlener, Columbia University

Gold first acknowledged her presence at the Capitol and expressed her “regret” to the Washington Post, after a video surfaced of her walking inside the Capitol with the Strand. Gold told the Post that she thought it was legal to enter the Capitol and that she did not witness the violence, although dozens of Capitol police officers were injured and five people died.

Last May, Gold’s group quickly gained attention when a number of allied right-wing organizations, including the Tea Party Patriots and FreedomWorks Foundation, began a well-funded public campaign to attack the protests. state shutdown and downplaying the risks of the pandemic.

Gold and her fledgling team attacked policies advocated by leading scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci and other national experts on the pandemic, and they promoted misinformation at demonstrations in Los Angeles and Washington as well as in media owned by Salem Radio and the Pat Robertson Christian Broadcasting Network.

Gold’s duties have included touting the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, a Covid-19 phoney cure that Donald Trump has confirmed poses a serious health risk, and shows that the mental health impact of lip-locking is more harmful than the Covid-19 virus.

Last July, Gold delivered her message at a widely publicized rally her team organized in front of the high court, which drew about 10 doctors, including two ophthalmologists. . Gold, who had worked at two hospitals before the protest, was fired afterward and promptly called conservative attorney and Trump ally Lin Wood to represent her.

Wood last year called Gold a “truth giver” and famously backed false claims about widespread voter fraud and said former vice president Mike Pence should be shot. He did not return calls about Gold’s protection.

Veteran doctors and former public health officials were dismayed by Gold’s degraded established science.

“She and her organization intentionally lacked understanding of the science and scientific method, as well as disrespect for successful scientific institutions and outstanding scientists. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr Irwin Redlener, director of Columbia University’s Pandemic Response and Resources Initiative, added: “Simone Gold is a malicious disinformation player who is actively contributing to the spread of the virus. The extreme right continues to incite those determined to follow Donald Trump. lie.”

Gold’s rise in the conservative ecosystem and her role attacking mainstream science on the pandemic were highlighted by a talk she gave last November at a meeting. of the Secret Christian Rights National Policy Council, which attracted dozens of super-wealthy donors and GOP and major conservatives, including Pence and Tea Party Patriots leader Jenny Beth Martin.

Conservative donors associated with the CNP include members of the DeVos billionaire family and private equity magnate Bill Walton, a key CNP figure.

One GOP fundraiser said the CNP meetings were “the perfect place to connect with high-profile conservatives and raise a lot of money.”

Anne Nelson, author of Shadow Network, on CNP’s influence and origins, added that the group “started cultivating Simone Gold at least as early as 2020, as a medical spokesperson to support the process of early reopening of the economy. Their intent is to benefit the Trump campaign, and against the advice of top public health officials.”

Gold’s question about vaccine safety was highlighted the day before the Capitol attack, when she called for a rally near the White House not to use an FDA-approved vaccine, pasted labeled them “an experimental biological agent named a vaccine” and told the crowd not to let them be “coerced”.

Her team succeeded last spring when she worked closely with Martin of the Tea Party Patriots to draft a letter signed by about 800 doctors to Trump urging him to end the “strike.” national lockdown” and called it a “mass casualty” that caused widespread depression.

Last May, Gold told the AP that there was “no scientific basis for the average American to worry about” Covid-19 – a view that has since been discredited.

Koplan gives a blunt verdict on Gold’s work: “The results of this scientific dismissal take a toll on life and health.”