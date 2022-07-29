‘Widad knew she would die when she married Deif’

Jabaliya: Several thousand mourners on Wednesday attended the funeral for the wife and son of Hamas’s military commander, Mohammad Deif, furiously demanding revenge against Israel.

Shooting the Kalashnikovs into the air, they carried the bodies of 27-year-old Widad and her 7-month-old son, Ali, who were killed in a deadly air strike on Gaza City late Tuesday. “I am like everyone else in the Gaza Strip. I am no different than anyone else who lost a child. This is like a tsunami,” said Widad’s angry father, Mustafa Harb Asfura, 56.

When his college daughter married Deif seven years ago, her father feared it was a death sentence.

“My daughter knew she would die a martyr when she decided to marry Mohammad Deif. Since then, I always looked forward to hearing of her passing,” he said.

Grief-stricken, Asfura carried his little grandson from the family home in Jabaliya to pray at the mosque, his body wrapped in a white towel revealing his pale face with bruises around the eyes.

Male relatives carried Widad’s body, with a green Hamas flag and white cloth wrapped around his shoulders.

Asfura said he only met his son-in-law once, when the couple got married.

After that, he doesn’t even know where his daughter is living, which is the secret that surrounds Deif in his determination to avoid detection by Israel.

Widad and Deif had two daughters and a son together. The family said she also has two sons from her first marriage.

Two bodies were wrapped in green Hamas flags as they were taken from the mosque to the cemetery at the Jabaliya refugee camp. The mourners also carried the flag-clad bodies of two men killed in an airstrike Wednesday on a motorcycle, both believed to be Hamas fighters.

“Revenge, revenge, revenge,” the crowd shouted as they walked toward the cemetery waving Hamas flags and denouncing the killing of Deif’s second wife and infant son, head of the Ezz Brigade Al Deen.

“We were shocked to hear that Mohammad Deif’s wife was killed. We ask the Ezz Al Deen Qassam Brigades to avenge this murder, this massacre,” a 22-year-old mourner said his name was Mohammad.