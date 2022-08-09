Why the age of casual hugging could be over | Coronavirus

WWhen I was 17, during a confessional campfire match on a school trip, a teaching assistant had a standout admission. “I don’t know when hugging all your friends suddenly becomes something I don’t really like,” I remember her saying.

This particularly sensible personal preference surprised me. By the middle of my late Western Canadian teen years, social cuddling was so pervasive that I never questioned the practice. I used to hug and kiss everyone during my youth: my family, my schoolmates, the kind woman who taught me the piano.

For me as a teenager, physical boundaries were an alien concept – partly because I was a product of times and places where casual collisions were the norm. But different people grow up with different standards, depending on where they come from and what they’ve been through. And what is considered “normal” is always subject to change.

Dip

Like most rules regarding close physical contact, hugs and kisses were quickly stopped for safety reasons when Covid-19 was put on hold last year. Right off the bat, the pandemic has provided a collision course on how to navigate each other’s comfort zones and personal space bubbles (at least among those already damned about following the rules) . But the seeds of inclusiveness were planted, before social distancing became a part of everyday life.

Covid-19 comes as conversations about touch and consent reach a high point. Millennials, who remember being expected to hug everyone during their childhood family reunions, have begun to reconcile their politics with their parenting, and introduced the semi-controversial idea that no one – not even grandparents – should be allowed to hold a child without their permission.

All in all, we’re looking at a very different era for hugs than my fateful fireside chat night, so many years ago. In the time since, and especially during Covid, we’ve had the opportunity to reflect on our collective norms and social stereotypes. Now is the time to really decide how we want to move forward with hugging when our communities reopen – and whether we want to continue hugging.

Welcome hugs with a warm hug

Some of us miss hugging deeply. “I have always been very affectionate with friends and family,” said Sabreena Osborne, 42, a new mom living in Gary, Indiana. “It’s part of my love language. [Hugging] physical affirmation”.

But despite being fully vaccinated, Osborne has yet to continue to hug people. “Socially, it’s a bit more awkward than it used to be, because you don’t know who gets vaccinated and who isn’t, and I have to protect my babies,” she said. Still, she’s happy to reintroduce a few touches in her life.

Osborne told me, “It feels like filling an empty gas tank – that’s what it feels like when you have a real, genuine hug. “Missing that for so long is very strange.”

Dip

In fact, there are scientific reasons why we crave hugs. “I think what it means to be human is to get along and connect with others,” says Helena Wasling, a physiologist who studies the human tactile system at the University of Gothenburg. “Our skin is meant to be there for human-to-human communication, connecting us and making us the person we’re supposed to be.”

Especially when we give each other long, meaningful hugs, our brains release the hormone oxytocin, which soothes us and strengthens our social bonds. Such lack of exposure can lead to “skin hunger,” cravings for connection that can cause or worsen mental health problems like depression and anxiety. Wasling believes that gentle, non-invasive touch – such as a pat on the arm – is a good practice and that people who feel comfortable giving such touches have a “responsible social” is “identifying those who are lonely and that may need an extra hand on the shoulder”.

Greg Andree, a 50-year-old teacher in Swansea, Massachusetts, used to be a hunchback. “I never enjoyed hugging people I just met, or the obligation to hug people I barely knew,” he said of his pre-pandemic stance.

Then Andree lost family members to Covid. Not being able to grieve in person, in community with others, helps him to appreciate more deeply the emotional power of human emotion.

“When someone dies, everything you do is not enough,” says Andree. “But at least [pre-pandemic], we have that physical thing where we can try to squeeze the pain out of each other for a few seconds of waking or a funeral,” he said. He added that, on one recent wake up, after getting his vaccine, he was grateful that “at least I had the hug that wasn’t enough to give.”

Accept hug-hesitantly

While many welcome the return of the social hug, some of us will come out of the pandemic with a lingering aversion to excessive physical contact, or with new warnings about whether hugs are acceptable – especially with people outside of our inner circle. When British Columbia’s health worker floated the idea of ​​hosting a post-pandemic “hug day” in her province, Vancouver-area law student Rose Morgan “had a [negative] physical response”.

Morgan, 30, said: “I really miss hugging my close friends. I don’t want a meaningless hug! ” she speaks.

dip

Brandon Harris, a 29-year-old student affairs coordinator in College Park, Maryland, concurs. Harris believes the pandemic has taught all of us a real public health lesson: indiscriminate kissing can spread disease.

“If we keep these [Covid safety] Harris said. Less social hugs could mean milder flu and cold seasons in the future.

Navigating the brave new world (of hugs)

To reduce the embarrassment and embarrassment of physical contact in post-pandemic social situations, it is important to understand that setting boundaries is not merely a defensive position, but also a politeness that you can show when approaching someone. People often respond to implicit social pressure by compromising their boundaries – like accepting a hug they don’t really want – just to be polite.

Hugs can help you deal with that discomfort by simply asking, “’Are you okay with a hug? Can I give you a hug? ‘” Conlan Mansfield, 29, a Vancouver-based mental health worker and former self-defense instructor said in my own circle.

Mansfield says that in both professional roles, he quickly learned the need to focus on the physical and emotional boundaries of others. He also realized that the best way to gauge a person’s boundaries is to ask them explicitly.

“Because then it was pretty irreversible,” says Mansfield. “Someone was like, ‘No thanks!’ And your answer to them might be, ‘Awesome!’ You don’t need any more explanation.”

If you’re someone who doesn’t want hugs, Mansfield recommends thinking ahead about what you would say or do if someone approached you with outstretched arms. Having a game plan means you can simply make a decision immediately, rather than letting your guard down.

I know that when it’s safe, I’ll be a big hugger again. But instead of rushing into a hug, I would first ask if it was okay. Setting boundaries is only awkward if we make it awkward.

“It’s an act of loving someone,” says Mansfield. “It speaks to what you need in a relationship. And when someone can’t express their need, that relationship doesn’t work.”

With the wisdom of Mansfield, go and hug. (Or not.)