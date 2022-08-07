Why are so many people getting sick and dying in Montreal from Covid-19? | Quebec

Springtime in Montreal is often a reason to celebrate. After the long and arduous city winters, people break out of the confines of their apartments with the first warm feeling to lounge in the parks and on the patios – or terrasse – and enjoy meals and drinks with friends.

Not this year.

Montreal, a city known by tour guides as the “Europe of North America” ​​for its rich culture and fun, is Canada’s hub for Covid-19. Out of 70,000 cases and 5,000 deaths nationwide, the city of 2 million people has 20,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths, accounting for about 64% of the total number of deaths in the province.

Those numbers have put Quebec in an unfavorable position: it is now the seventh deadliest place in the world in terms of daily coronavirus deaths, according to the Quebec newspaper La Presse.

The empty streets of downtown Montreal. Photo: Christian Ouellet / Alamy Stock Photo

Quebec’s prime minister, François Legault, said on Monday that the situation there was “out of control”. The gradual reopening of schools and businesses could be further delayed if Montreal cannot act together.

If Peter McCabe’s Empty Montreal photo project is any proof, the city has largely obeyed the stay-at-home order. His streetscape devoid of human activity reveals a side of Montreal that is barely visible. “The air is clear. That’s not normal,” he said.

But if people are really staying at home, the spike in infection rates isn’t normal either. Why do so many people get sick and die here?

A commuter wearing a protective mask board the subway in Montreal. Photo: Canadian Press / REX / Shutterstock

The trends absolutely point to the fact that many of the people infected with Covid-19 are people who have experienced systemic inequality, poverty and discrimination – problems that existed long before the virus and is currently being revealed for all to see.

First, there are the old ones. A horrifying turn of events in the Montreal Gazette revealed that a local nursing home – known by its French abbreviation CHSLD – hid the deaths of 31 seniors. Many of them appear to have died after most of the staff abandoned the facility. Several seniors were found alive without water, food or diaper changes for days.

Provincial data shows that about 82% of the dead live in seniors’ residences – most of them public. Of the total 2,003 deaths in Montreal, 74% of them were over 80 years old; 97% of them are over 60 years old.

The CHSLD crisis continues. According to La Presse, at least 141 CHSLDs in Montreal currently have at least one case of Covid-19, but the government will not say which ones. Meanwhile, the Quebec government has announced that it will allow caregivers to return to some CHSLDs.

The other part of the Covid-19 story in Montreal can be summed up by the case of Marcelin François, a 40-year-old Haitian asylum seeker who died in the arms of his wife in their apartment in Montreal in mid-April. .

During the week, François worked in a textile factory. On Saturdays and Sundays, he works orderly inside whatever CHSLD his temporary agency sends him to that week.

He lives with his family in Montreal North, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Canada. It is a popular destination for asylum seekers – many of whom walked across the US-Canada border shortly after US President Donald Trump took office. Half of the neighborhood’s residents are members of an obvious minority, and 42 percent are immigrants.

Like François, many asylum seekers now work, without citizenship, inside Quebec’s seniors housing. And then they return home at the end of their shift, to the crowded apartments they share with friends and family, inside poorly maintained apartment buildings.

Earlier this month, the province acknowledged that its attempt to manage staffing shortages by moving workers around the long-term care network could spread the virus. Montreal North feels the consequences of that. One-fifth of Montrealers infected with Covid-19 are healthcare workers – none of them receive dangerous money. Community organizer Will Prosper said that in Montreal North, 23% are infected.

“It is these same people who are still taking care of us, when not so long ago they were the people we wanted to get rid of,” says Prosper.

Other areas of Montreal hit hard by Covid-19 have similar characteristics to the Montreal North: low income, large immigrant communities, many people of color, poor quality housing. Montreal’s Center for Action-Research on Race Relations is asking federal and provincial governments to collect data on the race and income levels of Covid victims.

Nargess Mustapha, also a community organizer in Montreal North and president of youth empowerment organization Hoodstock, doesn’t need data to see how Covid-19 has continued to reinforce existing inequalities. any. She is on the ground, with an army of young volunteers, distributing hygiene kits and face masks as well as food trays to members of her community.

She cites a long list of reasons why Covid-19 has had such a profound effect on her neighborhood: lack of health services, inability to access public transport, people living in apartments. crowded households, poor relations with the police – especially now that officers can issue fines of $1,500 to these people. do not respect self-isolation measures.

Meanwhile, 42% of households are single-parent households, which makes things like childcare for essential workers very complicated. And, the lack of internet access makes it difficult to get government aid and information distributed almost exclusively online.

“Being able to create social distance is a sign of privilege,” Mustapha said in French, pointing out that the population density of a neighborhood is equal to the density. densest population of New York City. “It’s hard to apply those rules in Montreal North.”