WhatsApp users globally made 1.4b calls on New Year’s Eve

Video calling is arguably the most requested feature in 2020 as people turn to technology to stay in touch and get work done in the face of social distancing and stay-at-home tasks.

“Prior to COVID-19, New Year’s Eve produced the biggest spike on Facebook in midnight messages, photo uploads, and social shares worldwide. However, in March 2020, those The first day of the pandemic generated a spike in traffic many times more than New Year’s Eve – and it lasted for months,” Caitlin Banford, Engineering Program Manager at Facebook, said in a statement. declare.

“This year, New Year’s Eve looks a lot different, and we have engineering teams on Facebook’s apps, ready to help with any issues, so the world can ring in 2021.”

People celebrate with effects in Messenger, and the top AR (augmented reality) effect in the US is “Fireworks 2020”.

Facebook says New Year’s Eve 2020 is the biggest day ever for group video calls on Messenger (3 or more people) in the US, with nearly twice as many group video calls. 2 times a day than usual.

The company said there were more than 55 million live broadcasts on Facebook and Instagram globally on New Year’s Eve.

