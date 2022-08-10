What happened when a ‘wildly irrational’ algorithm made crucial healthcare decisions | US news

Confronting an algorithm is a battle unlike any other Larkin Seiler has faced.

Because of cerebral palsy, the 40-year-old man works at an environmental engineering company and enjoys participating in sports of almost any kind, depending on his home care assistant to supported with things that most people take for granted, like meals and bathing.

Every morning, Seiler’s support staff lifted him out of bed, put him in a wheelchair, and helped him get dressed for the upcoming workday. Staff check back in at lunchtime to help with lunch and toileting, then return in the evening.

But when Seiler’s home state of Idaho created an automated system – an algorithm – to allocate home care support to people with disabilities in 2008, it cut the home care budget in half in half. his. He is faced with not even being able to use the bathroom for reasonable periods of time.

“It was terrible,” said Seiler, who feared he would be forced into an educational institution. “I can’t even wake up in the morning without help. This will take away all my freedom and independence. “

Like Seiler, thousands of disabled and elderly people in more than a dozen states have struggled against decisions made by an algorithm to get the support services they need to stay in their homes. instead of being organized.

The cuts affected low-income seniors and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania, Iowa, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Arkansas and other states, after algorithms became the arbiter of how it was allotted. their home health care services – replacing judgments previously made primarily by nurses and social workers.

In Washington DC, “ultimately, we had clients who actually died because their services were cut off and they weren’t getting the care they needed,” said Tina Smith Nelson, supervising attorney for AARP Legal Counsel for the Elder, said about the impact of a new algorithmic system introduced in 2018. More than 300 seniors had to file an administrative appeal after their home care service was cut off by a system. new algorithm.

“I think as a society, we enter unsettling territory when we rely solely on algorithms and data to make decisions about healthcare needs,” says Nelson. “We reduce a person’s humanity to a single number.”

Kevin De Liban, an attorney with Legal Aid of Arkansas, began fighting the cut after a severely disabled patient began calling it “en masse” in 2016. “Human suffering is immeasurable.” he said. “You’ve got people lying in their own waste. You used to give people headaches in bed because no one was there to turn them around. You’ve got people closed, you’ve got people skipping meals. It is only human suffering.”

For Tammy Dobbs, an Arkansas resident, life became almost unbearable after her state introduced an algorithm that degraded the amount of care she received in 2016.

Dobbs, 61, needed assistance getting into a wheelchair and couldn’t use her hands due to cerebral palsy, but suddenly no one was there to help her go to the bathroom.

“Things were tough because I had to program myself to go to the bathroom at certain times,” says Dobbs. “I had to put off the daily shower because I didn’t have time. It is just bad. “

The situation reflects a reality that is increasingly affecting all US healthcare users: algorithms – from rudimentary if-then graphs to sophisticated artificial intelligence systems. – is being developed to make all kinds of decisions about who gets care.

Government officials have touted algorithmic decision-making systems as a way to ensure that benefits are evenly distributed, eliminate human bias, and root out fraud.

But advocates say having computer programs that determine how much help vulnerable people can get is often arbitrary – and in some cases downright cruel.

The underlying problem, experts say, is that neither the state nor the federal government is providing enough funding to allow people in need of medical assistance to stay safe in their homes – despite the programs. This is usually much less expensive than getting people into the institutes. The algorithm used to split what is available.

Dobbs’ experience in Arkansas shows that arbitrary decision-making can affect the health care of millions of Americans when algorithms are used without proper oversight.

For years, she received eight hours of help a day from a domestic helper with everything from getting out of bed to eating.

Despite having cerebral palsy, Dobbs is able to live on his own and keep active through writing poetry, gardening, and fishing.

In 2016, however, a healthcare needs assessment expert showed up with a laptop and entered Dobbs’ answers to a lengthy series of questions. She then consulted the computer and temporarily informed Dobbs that she would only receive assistance about four hours a day.

Dobbs, whose story was previously reported by the Verge, said: “I was just beginning to feel confused. “I said ‘No, no, I can’t do that!'”

“But the interviewer said, ‘Sorry, that’s what the computer is showing me,’” she said.

Dobbs says she fears she will be institutionalized.

“I have known people who are put into nursing homes and I have seen how they are treated, and I will not go again,” she said.

It wasn’t until De Liban began to unravel the new computer program behind the care cuts that it became clear that an algorithm was at work.

Every year, a nurse will visit each patient’s home to perform a computerized assessment: 286 questions covering everything from mental health to the level of help they need with daily activities such as eating. drink or do their personal finances.

Then an algorithmic engine sorts the patients into various degrees of necessity. Each level is assigned a standard number of hours of care.

De Liban’s legal team revealed flaws with the algorithm in court. Turns out the calculations failed on factors like whether the patient had cerebral palsy or diabetes, says De Liban.

A single point in the scoring system – for example, a point added because a patient has had a fever in the last three days or has an open sore – can make a big difference in the number of hours they receive throughout the year. .

There are problems for machines to make fair decisions about human life

Other problems come from the mistakes of the assessors. In one case, a person with a double amputee was assessed as having no mobility problems, as he was able to walk around in a wheelchair.

“When the algorithm works, to us, it’s pretty illogical,” says De Liban.

Arkansas state officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The algorithm’s designer, Professor Emeritus Brant Fries of the University of Michigan, admits that the system was not designed to calculate the number of hours of care people actually need. Instead, he said, it has been scientifically calibrated to fairly allocate scarce resources.

“We said we would take whatever size the pie was and we would scientifically divide it, in the fairest way possible, among the individuals involved,” he explained. prefer. “… We are not saying the size of the pie is correct.”

Fries, who began developing the algorithm more than 30 years ago, admits that the programs don’t address what many see as chronic U.S. spending on nursing homes and home care for the elderly. low-income, elderly and disabled.

“If you don’t have the resources, then these people won’t have enough money and they’ll probably wear dirty clothes – but so will everyone else,” he said. “A pea on your house if you don’t take care of it properly. But whatever money I have, I divide it more evenly”.

After years of fighting in court, Arkansas’ use of the algorithmic system was finally phased out in 2018. A state supreme court ruling said it caused the participants “a disservice.” irreparable harm” and that they “went without bathing, missed treatments and turned, faced an increased risk of falls, became more isolated and suffered worse medical conditions due to their lack of care”.

So Dobbs was able to get the care she needed to stay in the cheerful, white plank house she rented in a wooded neighborhood in Cherokee Village, Arkansas.

“There are problems for machines to make fair decisions about people’s lives,” she said. “It’s just a computer. It doesn’t see our plight. It is not personally visible”.

But across the country, the battle continues.

In Washington DC, Pennsylvania, and Iowa, legal services attorneys are struggling with calls from seniors complaining they’ve lost their care because of algorithms recently adopted in those states. . According to Laval Miller-Wilson, director of the Pennsylvania Health Law Project, in some cases, patients are so unhelpful that protective services must be called in to ensure they are not abandoned.

In Missouri, efforts to gather public input to develop a new system have dragged on for years, with disability advocates fearing thousands will lose their eligibility to participate. After years of working to develop an algorithm to decide who qualifies for in-home care, the state has decided to essentially be grandpa current customers for the next two years, Melanie Highland, the state’s director of senior services and people with disabilities said. But she acknowledges that some people may not be eligible for services after this period.

Advocates for disability say algorithmic care decisions cannot consider the subtleties of individual situations. They worry that decisions are made in a black box where the patient has no way of knowing why, so the decisions will be difficult to challenge.

“The idea of ​​a machine without individual functions seems appealing,” said Lydia XZ Brown, a lawyer and disability rights activist at the Center for Democracy and Technology. “What people forget, however, is that when you trust a machine, you always trust the people who designed that machine and the people who are using it to act in an appropriate, ethical manner. or responsible”.

Seiler’s care reduction algorithm in 2008 was declared unconstitutional by a court in 2016, but Seiler and other disability activists are still engaged in a process supervised by court to try to replace it.

And since the lawsuit began, Seiler’s home care budget has been returned to its original state and frozen there. For now, he can hire the support he needs. He worries his condition of life could be threatened again by the new algorithm Idaho is developing.

“The thought of being in a nursing home is the worst thing ever,” he said. “It’s been a nightmare.”