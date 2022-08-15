Western Australian man allegedly set off fake shark warnings with tag removed from great white | Western Australia

A Western Australian man allegedly used a tracking tag he pulled from a great white shark to set up false alarms in the Albany area for nearly a month.

The 48-year-old allegedly removed the tag from the shark after accidentally catching it and releasing it alive.

The sound tag, which was attached to the shark by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development as part of a surveillance program, was found by police during a search of a property in the southern part of WA on Jan. October 1st.

Between August 13 and September 4, the man is said to have used the tag to trigger a shark alert in the area.

Albany police have charged the man with one count of theft, they told Guardian Australia in a statement.

“WA police have charged a 48-year-old man with theft in connection with the alleged theft of an “acoustic surveillance tag” used to track great white sharks from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. (DPIRD),” the statement read.

“The man will appear before the Albany magistrate’s court on November 4, 2021.”

Across Western Australia, there are 34 shark audio receivers that send real-time alerts that are communicated to the public through SharkSmart and Surf Life Saving as they swim in the area.

Since the program began, 115 sharks, including great whites up to 4.1 meters in size, have been tagged.

Each shark is tagged with a tag that emits its unique low-frequency “click” sound that is picked up by the receiver.

On August 13, Albany Advertiser reported that one of the two receivers spotted a great white shark in the Albany area near Middleton Beach at 4.46pm and again at 4:13pm afternoon.

On September 4, a great white shark was again spotted by the Ellen Cove receiver at 7.56am.

Albany police officer in charge of Sen Sgt Hugh Letessier told WA that the alleged conduct was “irresponsible”.

“It left behind an unmarked great white that we know is in the waters off Albany,” said Letessier.

“Additionally, false alarms also cause unnecessary fear for residents and water users.”