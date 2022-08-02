Watch: What is the minimum wage for labourers in Dubai?

Judge, Dr Ali Mohammad Al Hosani from the Dubai Labor Court said there is no minimum wage cap in the country.

“Under Federal Labor Law, there is no minimum wage limit. Both parties when entering into a work contract can agree to include a specific salary in the contract,” said Judge Dr. Al Hosani.

As part of the Dubai Courts’ public awareness campaign, Al Hosani made this point clear in a video clip shared on his Twitter account.

“However, there are specific jobs related to private security under the supervision of the Dubai Police where the minimum wage is 1,200 Dh,” added Al Hosani.

The UAE Government Portal (the official guide to living, working, visiting and investing in the UAE]provides detailed information on the safety and protection regulations of private sector employees and workers.

For example, the midday break rule prohibits workers from working outdoors in direct summer noon sunlight.

The UAE has passed a number of decrees to protect workers’ rights including employment, pay, housing and health. The new labor reform that came into effect in the UAE on 1 January 2016 places a great responsibility on employers to protect workers. The new reforms focus on improving the transparency of terms of work and employment contracts, clarifying how contracts are terminated and making it easier for workers to switch employers.

