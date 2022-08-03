A spokesman confirmed that they received an emergency call to report the incident at 8:50 a.m. and that firefighters from Al Rashidiya station were on the scene within seven minutes.

“The fire occurred in the building containing the contract company and the car park. A spokesman said the fire was brought under control at 10:36 a.m. without any injuries.

Firefighters from Al Qusais, Karama and Port Saeed stations helped put out the fire that broke out in a one-story building.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the reason behind the fire.

Last, Steve Guy sent you details about the topic “Video: No injuries reported after fire breaks out near Dubai Airport❤️️”.Hope with useful information that the article “Video: No injuries reported after fire breaks out near Dubai Airport” It will help readers to be more interested in “Video: No injuries reported after fire breaks out near Dubai Airport [ ❤️️❤️️ ]”.

Posts “Video: No injuries reported after fire breaks out near Dubai Airport” posted by on 2022-08-03 07:36:22. Thank you for reading the article at Sguy.Net