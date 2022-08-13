Victoria eases border restrictions with NSW, ACT as rules for red, orange zones relaxed

Victoria has eased further border limit with Steve Guy, allowing fully vaccinated visitors to enter freely.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer update this afternoon says there will be no more “red zones” in NSW under the state’s traffic light permit system.

This change means that fully vaccinated travelers arriving from anywhere in NSW, including Greater Sydney, will not need to undergo tests or quarantine to enter Victoria.

Victoria has eased border restrictions for visitors from NSW’s red zones. (Getty)

People who are not fully immunized and arrive in Victoria from Orange NSW – mainly Greater Sydney – will be required to self-isolate upon arrival in Victoria and be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours.

They will have to continue to isolate until they receive a negative result.

The Victorian Government has previously announced that under new border restrictions, effective at 11.59pm tonight, vaccinated travelers entering Victoria will have to return a negative COVID-19 test of no more than 72 hours before entry.

Once they enter, they will have to be tested and isolated until they return a negative test result.

Children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine can travel with parental permission.

If the parent or guardian they are traveling with is not fully vaccinated, they will be subject to the requirements that apply to that parent or guardian.

Visitors from NSW entering the state will be subject to the same COVID-19 restrictions as Victorians.

Previously, those returning from the red zone had to be Victorian residents.

Health Minister Martin Foley said last week the state’s risk profile had changed due to rising vaccination coverage in Victoria.

“These changes, made on the advice of the public health team and Chief Medical Officer, come as quickly as the Victorian community reaches out and will surpass today 88% of our population aged 16 and over. up to have at least one dose and 63% He said: Cent has two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.