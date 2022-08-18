Utah company halts sales of Lego handgun case kits after cease and desist | US gun control

A company in Utah has stopped selling a kit that wraps Glock pistols in Lego blocks, amid an uproar and after the Danish bread machine maker ordered production and production ceased.

Marketing “Block19” as a “real childhood dream,” Culper Precision introduced it on Instagram, saying: “We wanted the second amendment to be simply too difficult to make, so there was only one reasonable solution.”

The red, yellow, and blue blocks make the original weapon virtually invisible, disguising it as a child’s toy.

Selling the kit for $549 to $765, the company entices adult gun owners to buy the gun “made out of Legos that you get from Santa Claus.”

At the urging of gun control activists, Lego sent the company a cease-and-desist letter asking to stop production of Block19.

Culper Precision president Brandon Scott told the Washington Post an attorney told him Lego could have a case if he continues to supply Block19. He decided to comply.

“They have the same reaction to you,” he said. “Where it’s like: ‘Is it wise to make a gun look like a toy?'”

According to a report from the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, between March and December 2020, the number of children or other people unintentionally shooting a gun increased by 31% compared to the same period in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic keeps millions of children at home as gun ownership hits record highs. The problem still continues. Last week, a 12-year-old boy in California died after he accidentally shot himself with a gun his friend carried while he slept.

Everytown’s Shannon Watts for Gun Safety, who sent a letter to Lego about Block19, told the BBC there was a risk that children could be drawn to use a gun “even if the gun doesn’t look like a toy”.

But the company showed no remorse. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Culper Precision said “our business is taking a gun of known value” and turning it into a “personalized priceless treasure with a price tag.” reasonable”.

It added that people “have the right to customize their property to make it look like whatever they want”.