US urges Canada to end trucker border blockade as mayor says protesters could be removed by force | US news

The US government has urged Canada to use federal power to ease the growing economic disruption caused by the blockade of the vital Ambassador Bridge by protesters protesting against coronavirus mandates.

The closure of North America’s busiest international land border, a vital supply route for Detroit’s automakers, has halted some auto products and prompted officials to find ways to limit economic losses.

Canadian truckers started their protest as the “Freedom Convoy” occupying the capital Ottawa, to protest against vaccination or quarantine regulations for cross-border drivers. border reflected by the US government.

They began blocking the Ambassador Bridge on Monday and have since closed two smaller border crossings in the provinces of Alberta and Manitoba.

As many pandemic-exhausted Western nations near the two-year mark on coronavirus restrictions, mimic protests have spread to Australia, New Zealand and France, despite a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant likely The high infectious potential has begun to subside in some places.

US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, urged their Canadian counterparts to “use federal power to address this situation at our common border.” , a White House official said on Thursday.

“U.S. and Canadian border and customs agencies are working with utmost urgency to ensure a continuous flow of goods and services across our international borders, taking advantage of alternative land routes, as well as as air and sea options”.

US Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood Randall, will speak with Canada’s Deputy Defense Minister, Jody Thomas.

Canadian federal ministers have called the blockade illegal and asked the protesters to return home. Drew Dilkens, mayor of the city of Windsor, Ontario, which borders Detroit, said police near Ambassador Bridge have begun taking on additional staff.

“[If] The protesters are not leaving, there will have to be a way forward,” he told CNN. “If that means physically removing them, that means physically removing them, and we’re prepared to do that.”

Dilkens later said Windsor was seeking an order from the high court of Ontario to have the protesters removed, adding that he was trying to resolve the matter peacefully.

“It can be nice when someone sees the forced removal of protesters, [but] Acting like that could further escalate the situation and certainly get more people to come here and add to the protest, and we don’t want any more risk of conflict,” said Dilkens.

With traffic sometimes closed in both directions, General Motors and Chrysler owner Stellantis said on Thursday that it must cancel or reduce shifts because of a shortage of parts, depending on production cuts. that Ford and Toyota announced earlier.

Toyota said it was shutting down production through Saturday at plants in Ontario and Kentucky, affecting production of the Camry, RAV4 and other popular models.

Ford is considering flying some auto parts to a factory in Windsor, which makes engines for popular models, a union official said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was working to end the blockade of the bridge, which hurts “ordinary Canadians whether it’s grocery store prices, whether it’s jobs. lost or suspended, even if the supply chain is disrupted”.

An Ontario court on Thursday frozen donations to anti-vaccination protesters through the GiveSendGo app. The Boston-based company said the convoy had raised more than $8 million by late Thursday afternoon.

Protesters began gathering with their vehicles in Ottawa nearly two weeks ago and have occupied the main street in the city center run by parliament, the Bank of Canada and the prime minister’s office.

More than two-thirds of the $511 billion in goods traded annually between Canada and the United States are transported by land. The Detroit International Bridge Company, which owns the Ambassador Bridge, called on Canada to end the protests by deregulating vaccines or removing vehicles.

A third option is to “do nothing and hope this ends on its own – an option that would most likely prolong the lockdown, continue to cripple our economy and cause a lot of damage.” more jobs,” said the company’s president, Matt Moroun.

Seeking to show support for the Canadian protesters, some US truckers said they would send two convoys this weekend to the fourth border crossing connecting Buffalo, New York and Fort Erie , Ontario.

The United States is adding staff to its command post at the National Football League’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles in response to reports of a convoy disrupting Sunday’s game, White House officials said. know.

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to ensure that the Freedom Convoy event in Washington DC, which will take place in early March, “does not disrupt lawful commerce and transportation or impede federal government.” state and law enforcement operations and emergency services,” the official said.