An F35 jet from a brother The Defense Ministry said the aircraft carrier crashed at an undisclosed location in the Mediterranean Sea. The ministry said the jet’s British pilot ejected safely from the crash Wednesday morning (Wednesday evening AEDT) and returned to HMS Queen Elizabeth. An official investigation has been opened. The department declined to provide further details. The F35s are estimated to be worth around £100 million each, (AP) The F35s, estimated to be worth around £100 million ($185.5 million) each, are aboard the £3 billion ($5.6 billion) HMS Queen Elizabeth. The jets from this ship have previously participated in airstrikes against remnants of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. The carrier has undergone its first operational deployment in the past six months, making visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

