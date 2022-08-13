Two Met officers who strip-searched school girl removed from frontline duties | UK news

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two of the five officers involved in the search for the 15-year-old black girl at her school in Hackney, London, have been removed from frontline duty.

The acceptance came at a community meeting Wednesday night as anger over the girl’s treatment, known as Child Q, continued. The meeting was originally supposed to take place in person but had to be moved online after police could not find a location. More than 250 people attended, many wanted to but couldn’t because of meeting limitations.

Tensions ran high during the call with many frustrated and angry attendees saying the force was institutionally racist and that they had failed to address the issue facing them.

The police department, led by Hackney’s Basic Unit commander Marcus Barnett, admitted that the Met had a problem with officers treating inner-London children as “adults”, adding that what happened to Child Q probably wouldn’t happen to a child living in the Cotswolds, for example.

“I think we view inner-London kids as adults, the issue that we have in terms of security at the moment is that we view children and we believe that children in London are resilient. than them,” said detective director Dan Rutland, who also said. dashboard.

It was also confirmed that two of the officers conducting the search in December 2020 were removed from frontline duty. The Independent Office of Police Conduct is investigating the incident.

The meeting also revealed that Barnett knew about the girl’s clothes being searched in January 2021. Officers were called due to a teacher falsely suspecting that she had marijuana. He added that the school “probably shouldn’t have called us and we should probably have understood very quickly that we had no role to play there”.

Chanel Dolcy, an attorney at Bhatt Murphy who represents the family in litigation against the police, said Child Q has launched civil proceedings against the force and her school is seeking to force both facilities must account “to make sure this never happens again to any other child”.

She added: “The Metropolitan Police seems incapable of reform for generations, and it is difficult to say that it will.”