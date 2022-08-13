Trump told chief of staff Hitler ‘did a lot of good things’, book says | Donald Trump

During a visit to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, Donald Trump insisted to his then chief of staff, John Kelly: “Wow, Hitler did a lot of good.”

Comments from the former US president about the 2018 tour that were said to be “stuns” to Kelly, a retired US Marine general, are reported in a new book by Wall Street’s Michael Bender. Journal.

To be honest, We Won this Election has been widely publicized ahead of next week’s publication. The Guardian has obtained a copy.

Bender reported that Trump made the remarks during an impromptu history lesson in which Kelly “reminds the president on which side the nations are in the conflict” and “connects the dots from world wars.” World War II and all of Hitler’s atrocities”.

Bender is one of a number of authors who have interviewed Trump since he was fired from office.

In a statement, Trump spokesman Liz Harrington said: “This is completely untrue. President Trump has never said this. It was fabricated fake news, possibly from an incompetent general who was fired.”

But Bender said unnamed sources reported that Kelly “told the president he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred,” highlighting Germany’s economic recovery under Hitler in the 1930s.

“Kelly pushed back again,” Bender wrote, “and argued that the German people would be better off poor than subject to the Nazi genocidal regime.”

Bender added that Kelly told Trump that even if his claims about the German economy under Nazi Germany after 1933 were true, “you can’t say anything pro-Adolf Hitler. You just can’t. “

Trump has run into considerable trouble during his 100-year trip to Europe, even beyond his usual conflicts with other world leaders.

The decision to cancel the visit to the American cemetery was controversial. Trump was later said to have called American soldiers who died in the war “losers” and “bad guys.”

Kelly, whose son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, left the White House in early 2019. Since then, he has been vocal in his criticism of Trump, telling friends that the president he serves is “the underdog.” The worst I’ve ever met in my life.”

Bender wrote that Kelly did her best to overcome Trump’s “incredible disregard for history”.

“Senior officials describe his understanding of slavery, Jim Crow, or the general Negro experience in the post-Civil War era as vague to non-existent,” he wrote. “But Trump’s indifference to Black history is tantamount to his disregard for the history of any race, religion or creed.”

Concern about the rise of the far right in the US has grown during Trump’s time in office and continues, as he maintains his grip on a Republican identified as thwarting investigations into the case. The January 6 deadly attack on the United States Congress was defeated by supporters seeking to overturn his election.

Trump has made positive remarks about white far-right and far-right groups.

During a 2020 presidential debate, Trump was asked if he would denounce white supremacists and militia groups. He struggled with answers and eventually asked the far-right Proud Boys group to “stand back and stand forward”.

In 2017, after a neo-Nazi march in Virginia, which received supportive comments from Trump, the German magazine Stern used on its cover an illustration of Trump in action. salute the Nazis while wrapping the US flag. Its title: “Sein Kampf” – his struggle.