Tropical Cyclone Tiffany weakens after making landfall in far north Queensland | Queensland

Tropical Cyclone Tiffany has weakened into a tropical depression after making landfall in northernmost Queensland, but is expected to re-evolve into a severe storm as it approaches its Terminal Peak.

The storm, which formed in the Coral Sea, passed Queensland’s northern coast, the Cape York Peninsula, about 90 kilometers southeast of Coen around 2pm on Monday. There was widespread rainfall across the state as it made landfall and moved westward at about 12 kilometers per hour.

The storm has now weakened, but is expected to re-evolve into a tropical cyclone over the Gulf of Carpentaria. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it could strengthen to a category three storm before making landfall on the eastern coast of the Northern Territory.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the storm could see “fair amount of rain” and “significant impact” in the Top End when it hits this weekend.

“It’s something to see,” he said Monday night.

In extreme northern Queensland, the storm’s effects appeared to be limited by the “compact” system, Kennedy said, with “just a few downed trees” in Cooktown.

There was widespread rainfall across the affected area on Monday, with Coen recording more than 150mm in the past 24 hours.

The warning remains in place from Coen to Cape Melville and adjacent inland parts of the Cape York Peninsula. Nhulunbuy near the NT/Qld border including the Groote Eylandt has been placed on the clock.

But warnings were canceled between the Lockhart River to Coen and Cape Melville to Cape Flattery in the east of the Cape York peninsula, and from Weipa to Kowanyama in the west.

It was initially thought that the storm might still be a tornado as it passed Queensland, but it has certainly weakened, Kennedy said.

Previously, authorities were confident that appropriate measures had been taken for Cooktown and Lockhart River.

The state’s disaster coordinator, Steve Gollschewski, said: “Our preparedness is very good. “We have great confidence in the bunkers and structures in the affected areas.

“We have included in our plans the cases of Covid that are currently in the Cape and that is well covered in our operational plan.

“The same goes for emergency response that might come later if we lose power, we’ve checked those people in place before they go in, all of that seems pretty good. At this stage.”

Queensland’s Prime Minister, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said those affected should be updated on emergency warnings from the office.

Other parts of Queensland have been hit by floodwaters, with one person dead and a 14-year-old girl missing as waters began to recede in Maryborough in the southeast.

The office is warning communities there is likely to be gusts of up to 130km/h as the system is now south of Coen, near the River Lockhart.

Tiffany is expected to bring devastating winds and heavy to heavy rain to communities in the extreme north of Queensland before moving and strengthening as it moves towards the Northern Territory coast.

The agency said the severe impact of coastal tropical cyclones in the NT could happen by Wednesday or Thursday, the office said.

Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said: “People in communities in the extreme north of Queensland will start to see and feel the effects of Tropical Cyclone Tiffany as it gets closer to the coast, which means more increased risk of flooding and some local damage in these areas.”

