Tributes paid to paramedic Alice Clark, 21, who died in ambulance crash | Kent

The payments have been made to a 21-year-old paramedic who died after her ambulance crashed with a cement truck in Kent.

Alice Clark’s parents praised her as a “beautiful, kind, cheerful daughter” who would be missed “more than words can say” while a colleague described her as “kind”. and dedicated”.

Clark, the newly qualified, and two other paramedics were responding to an incident Wednesday night when their ambulance was involved in the collision.

Two of her colleagues were taken to hospital after the crash on the A21 near Sevenoaks, one person in the helicopter was seriously injured.

Speaking of their daughter, Clark’s parents said on Thursday: “Alice is delighted to qualify as a paramedic and looks forward to every shift. She is a beautiful, kind, funny daughter, sister and niece. She loves to travel and anyone who meets her falls in love with her. She will be missed more than words can be said by family and friends. We ask for privacy at this very sad and tragic time for us. “

Clark’s ambulance was on its way to the incident site at the time but there were no patients on board. Emergency services ran to the crash, including an air ambulance, but despite their efforts, she died at the scene.

A male paramedic with serious multiple injuries was taken to Kings College Hospital in London, and a paramedic student traveling in the back of a vehicle was taken to hospital with head injuries.

The lorry driver suffered minor injuries, a spokesman for the NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) said. Kent Police are investigating what happened and have appealed about dashcam footage and witnesses.

Giovanni Mazza, manager of the Paddock Wood operations unit where Clark is based, said: “Although she has only been with us for a short time, Alice is already part of the ambulance family. our love and will be remembered as a kind and dedicated paramedic. . She will be deeply saddened and missed by her colleagues and we are sending our love and prayers to her family and friends during this terrible time. “

SECAmb’s chief operating officer, Emma Williams, said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and we extend our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. at this very difficult time. Our thoughts are with the other injured employees as well as everyone who responded to the incident. We are assisting police in their inquiries and will appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. “

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting RY/CS/03/21 or email sciu.tdkent.pnn.police.uk