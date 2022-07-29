Three-year report reveals vast scale of money laundering in British Columbia | Canada

British Columbia is a money-laundering magnet and Canada’s lax regulations are allowing billions of dollars to flow into the province illegally, according to the results of a three-year public investigation.

The investigation found that such concentration of activity had a particular impact on the BC economy – but its effect on the housing market – the original motive of the inquiry – was greatly exaggerated. level.

In a new report released Wednesday, the lead commissioner of the public inquiry, BC Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen, unequivocally said that investors from Asia use the property market to launder money is not the cause of a housing crisis that has tripled median house prices. past two decades.

That finding is in stark contrast to a view that has been lauded by politicians for years: that soaring housing costs in the province are almost exclusively caused by Chinese investors using real estate as a front. money.

“Money laundering is not the cause of housing inability,” Cullen wrote in his report. “Money laundering must certainly be addressed, but the steps taken to combat money laundering should not be seen as a panacea for homes that cannot afford to pay.”

Cullen’s report – which spans over 1,800 pages and includes 101 recommendations on rehabilitating large areas of BC’s economy and regulatory environment – is the result of three years of investigation into the relationship between investment and investment. foreign investment and the housing crisis.

During 2020 and 2021, the public investigation heard from nearly 200 witnesses, including a notable team of experts on global money laundering schemes.

Cullen said failures in law enforcement and government policy have led to an “incredible” increase in money laundering in the province. In particular, the “Vancouver model” of money laundering was closely examined during the proceedings.

The internationally notorious money laundering framework is used by organized crime groups to deposit their illicit cash through an underground informal value transfer system operating in the Lower Mainland south of BC. After depositing cash, criminals receive a token of equal value – usually casino chips, property or luxury goods – which is run through a global laundered network with the ultimate goal of allows wealthy Chinese citizens to transfer wealth to BC while taking Chinese money. limitations.

Cullen’s report notes that not all Chinese involved in money laundering schemes obtained their assets illegally. “The problem, however, is that most, if not all, of the actual cash provided to those individuals in British Columbia is derived from profit-driven criminal activity and is being paid out. by the operator of an informal value transfer system to further a money laundering scheme,” he wrote.

The long-held belief that the activism was important enough to upset the BC housing market has fueled an escalating anti-Asian hatred in the province.

Vancouver police say anti-Asian hate crimes have increased by 717% in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to some allegations of foreign interference in the real estate market.

Nearly half of Vancouver’s population identifies as Chinese, Filipino, Korean, Japanese, or another Asian ethnicity.

In the report, Cullen urged lawmakers to steer clear of racist stereotypes, urging them to “be careful not to consider any ethnic community deemed dishonest or illegal.”