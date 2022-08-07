‘The perfect target’: Russia cultivated Trump as asset for 40 years – ex-KGB spy | Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been seen as a Russian asset for more than 40 years and has shown such willingness to spread anti-Western propaganda that there have been celebrations in Moscow, a former KGB agent told the Guardian.

Yuri Shvets, who was posted to Washington by the Soviets in the 1980s, compared the former US president to the “Cambridge five”, the British spy ring that passed secrets to Moscow during the Second World War and the beginning of the cold war.

Now 67, Shvets is the primary source for American Kompromat, a new book by journalist Craig Unger, whose previous works include House of Trump, House of Putin. The book also explores the former president’s relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“This is an example of people getting hired when they were just students and then rising to important positions; Something similar happened to Trump,” Shvets said by phone Monday from his home in Virginia.

Shvets, a KGB major, worked as a reporter in Washington for the Russian news agency Tass in the 1980s. He moved to the US for a permanent residence in 1993 and became an American citizen. He worked as a corporate security investigator and partner of Alexander Litvinenko, who was assassinated in London in 2006.

Unger describes how Trump first appeared on the Russian radar in 1977 when he married his first wife, Ivana Zelnickova, a Czech model. Trump became the target of an espionage operation overseen by the Czechoslovak intelligence service in coordination with the KGB.

Three years later, Trump opened his first major real estate development, the Grand Hyatt New York hotel near Grand Central Station. Trump bought 200 televisions for the hotel from Semyon Kislin, a Soviet citizen who co-owns Joy-Lud electronics on Fifth Avenue.

According to Shvets, Joy-Lud was controlled by the KGB and Kislin worked as an “observation agent” who identified Trump, a young rising businessman, as a potential asset. Kislin denied that he had ties to the KGB.

Then, in 1987, Trump and Ivana visited Moscow and St Petersburg for the first time. Shvets said he was fed talking points by the KGB and flattered by KGB agents who pitched the idea that he should enter politics.

The former major recalled: “For the KGB, it was a seductive attack. They have gathered a lot of information about his personality so that they know who he is personally. Feeling that he is extremely vulnerable intellectually and psychologically, and that he is easily flattered.

“This is what they exploited. They play the game as if they are impressed with his personality and believe that one day this is the guy who should be the president of the United States: it is people like him who can change the world. gender. They fed him these so-called positive measures and it happened. So it was a great achievement for the aggressive measures taken by the KGB at the time.”

Soon after returning to the US, Trump began exploring the Republican presidential race and even held a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. On September 1, he posted a full-page ad in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Boston Globe with the headline: “There’s nothing wrong with American Foreign Defense Policy that a little backbone can’t cure.” out.”

The ad offered some unorthodox opinions about Ronald Reagan’s cold war America, accused ally Japan of taking advantage of the US, and expressed skepticism about US involvement in NATO. It is like an open letter to the American people “on why America should stop paying to protect countries that can defend themselves”.

The strange intervention caused amazement and delight in Russia. A few days later Shvets, now home, was at the headquarters of the first director of the KGB in Yasenevo when he received a congratulatory telegram advertising as a successful “positive measure” being taken. by a new KGB asset.

“It was unprecedented. I am quite familiar with the proactive measures taken by the KGB starting in the early 70’s and 80’s and then the active measures by Russia, and I have not heard anything like it or anything like it. – until Trump became president of this country – because it was just silly. It was hard to believe that someone would publish it under his name and it would impress really serious people in the West but it did and in the end, this guy became president. “

Trump’s election victory in 2016 was once again welcomed by Moscow. Special counsel Robert Mueller did not establish a conspiracy between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians. But the Moscow Project, an initiative of the Center for Progressive Action Fund of America, shows that Trump’s campaign and transition team had at least 272 known contacts and at least 38 known meetings. with members with ties to Russia.

Shvets, who conducted his own investigation, said: “For me, the Mueller report was a huge disappointment because people expected that this would be a thorough investigation of all the allegations. relationship between Trump and Moscow, when in fact what we got was an investigation. only criminal matters. There is no counterintelligence aspect to the relationship between Trump and Moscow.”

He added: “This is what we basically decided to fix. So I investigated and then met Craig. So we believe his book will continue where Mueller left off. “

Unger, author of seven books and a former contributing editor for Vanity Fair, said of Trump: “He’s an asset. It’s not a great, ingenious plan that we’re going to develop this guy and 40 years later he’s going to be president. At the beginning, which was around 1980, the Russians were trying to recruit like crazy and chase dozens of people.”

“Trump is the perfect target in many ways: his vanity, his narcissism make him a natural recruiting target. He has been cultivated over a period of 40 years, through his election. “