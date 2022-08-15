The much-discussed ‘California exodus’ isn’t real, study finds | California

The idea of ​​a “California exodus” that has seen waves of residents abandon the state has been slowly gaining popularity. But new research has revealed that it sounds more myth than reality.

Researchers from a consortium of universities — including Berkeley, UCLA, Cornell and Stanford — teamed up in the fall of 2020 to study California’s population. Their findings, published this week, determined that there was “no evidence of an unusual increase in the number of residents planning to move out of state.”

The consortium evaluated information from a variety of sources to see if there was an exodus. The data includes public opinion and US census figures, home ownership rates, consumer credit history and venture investments.

John A Pérez, regent of the University of California, said: “Cutted and trimmed for geography, race, income and other demographic factors, our efforts have created a a clearer picture of who sees California as a Golden State versus a failed state.” about research. “Empirical data will immediately disappoint those who want to write California’s obituary, as well as a call to action for policymakers to address the challenges that have disillusioned some.” believe in the California dream.”

Flight discussions from California often focus on the state’s high taxes, expensive housing and high cost of living, and quality of life concerns such as homelessness, particularly in more conservative circles. Elon Musk left Texas in 2020, saying California is taking its status “for granted.”

But more than 3,000 Californians surveyed said by a ratio of nearly 2 to 1 that they think the state is a great place to reside and raise a family. The majority of Californians still believe in the ‘California dream,’ the researchers said.

They found that belief in the California dream varied across demographics, economic status, and political parties. Hispanics, Latinos, African-Americans, Asian-Americans and younger California residents are more “optimistic,” according to the researchers. On the other hand, middle-class residents, white respondents, older Californians, and Republicans were more “pessimistic.”

The researchers also found that the percentage of Californians planning to leave has been “static” over the past two years. 23% of California voters say they are seriously considering leaving the state, down slightly from the 24% who reported this view in 2019.

Research has found that trips out of California’s Bay Area have increased during the pandemic, particularly in San Francisco. There, the number of exits in the second quarter to the fourth quarter of 2020 was 31% higher than in the same period in 2019, while the number of new arrivals was 21% lower.

The researchers found that people who leave San Francisco often don’t move far, with many preferring counties in the Sierra area and most staying in California. There was also a “clear reduction” in new moves to the state’s urban centers.

“In short, to date, the pandemic has not pushed as many people out of California as it has moved them in,” the researchers said. “The absence of a clear immigration order from the state will relieve those concerned about the effects on state tax revenue.”

It also seems that Californians with money are falling sharply, and not big investors either. “There is no evidence of the ‘flight of millionaires’ from California, and points out that ‘California’s economy attracts as much venture capital as all the other states combined,'” the researchers said. .

Analysis shows that California’s share of venture capital is 48%, down slightly but in line with typical year-over-year changes, but the state continues to eclipse the competitors discussed.

Between 1995 and 2005, New York and Texas each received about 6% of all U.S. venture capital. New York’s market share doubles to 12% in 2020, while Texas’s share drops to 3%.

In the first quarter of 2021, New York has 15% of US venture capital, Texas has 2% and Florida has 2%.