Texas man who waited seven hours at polls is charged with voting illegally | Texas

A Texas man who became a national hero after waiting in line for seven hours to vote in last year’s presidential primary has been arrested and charged with illegal voting.

Hervis Rogers, who is black, has become a symbol of the determination to make one’s voice heard.

“I want to vote, voice my opinion,” he told a local ABC affiliate after a long wait to vote in the 2020 election. anything stopped me, so I waited for it.”

But on Wednesday, according to Houston Public Media, he was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal voting.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is reportedly bringing charges alleging Rogers voted while on parole with a 1995 conviction for theft and intent to commit theft.

In Texas, anyone convicted of a felony gets to vote until they complete their sentence, including probation and pardon. Rogers’ pardon began in 2004 and will expire in June 2020. Texas primaries are held in March.

Thomas Buser-Clancy, an attorney with the Texas division of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is helping represent Rogers, said Rogers is unable to secure $100,000 bail and is being held in prison.

“The arrest and prosecution of Mr. Rogers should alarm all Texans. Andre Segura, the Texas ACLU’s legal director, said he’s waited in line for more than six hours to do what he believes to be his civic duty, and is currently being held with the money at foreign currency that most people cannot afford”. in a statement. “He could face decades in prison. Our laws should not threaten people to vote by increasing the risk of prosecution, at worst, innocent mistakes.”

Christopher Downey, a crime defense attorney, told KPRC 2 Rogers two felony counts mean he could face a heavier prison sentence for illegal voting – possibly 25 years life in prison for each crime.

Few prosecutors have pursued election-related crimes than Paxton, a Republican being investigated by the FBI for alleged bribery, which he denies, and who filed a long-running lawsuit. to the US Supreme Court to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020.

Even if Paxton has been public about the number of cases his office has been involved in, a 2019 HuffPost review found most involved relatively minor violations.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Rogers case.

Rachel Hooper, a Republican precinct president in Harris County, filed a formal complaint last March, saying Rogers was ineligible to vote.

She received a copy of his voter registration application through a public records request and noted that he had signed a statement saying he had completed every penalty for a felony. The form contains an alert at the bottom of the application.

In an email to the Guardian last year, Hooper wrote: “As a former prosecutor, I wanted to give them the opportunity to investigate and take action. As a voter, I only feel obligated to file this complaint after learning that Mr. Rogers violated Texas election laws.”

Hooper provided a copy of Rogers’ parole certificate, from May 2004. The document contains a lengthy description of the instructions for parolees but does not state that they cannot vote.

An estimated 5.2 million people are unable to vote in the US because of felony convictions, according to estimates by the Sentencing Project, a criminal justice nonprofit.

Each US state has its own regulations. Maine, Vermont and the District of Columbia allow people convicted of felonies to vote while they are in prison. Some other states allow people convicted of felonies to vote after they are released. Others, like Texas, require felons to complete their full sentences before they can vote.

The combination of such systems makes it extremely confusing for anyone with a felony to find out if they are eligible to vote.

In 2017, a Texas prosecutor made headlines when he brought criminal charges against Crystal Mason, a black Fort Worth woman who voted provisionally in 2016 while she was being held. supervised release for federal tax fraud.

Mason was found guilty of voting illegally and sentenced to five years in prison, a sentence many deemed too harsh. Probation officials admitted they never told Mason she could not vote. Her provisional ballot was ultimately uncounted. The case is pending before Texas’ highest criminal court of appeal.

Republicans in Texas and elsewhere have actively implemented new laws that make voting more difficult. The Texas legislature began a special session on Thursday that is expected to impose new requirements on voting by mail and empower those who follow the party’s poll. faction, among other measures.