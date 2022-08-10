Sydney’s Easter Show shuts down ride after photo shows boy was not strapped in | New South Wales

Organizers of the Royal Easter Show in Sydney have shut down a ride and launched an investigation after a four-year-old boy was not guaranteed his seat.

An image posted on social media appeared to show the free-fall ride having begun with a boy sitting in the back seat with the harness still raised over his head, while the other riders’ harnesses were broken. lock down. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

Sky Boutsani Curtis, the boy’s mother, told the Daily Telegraph the ride was halted as onlookers shouted to warn moderators of the problem.

Curtis said neither she nor her husband was tall enough to reach his son after he stopped, and another father at the scene had to ask him to climb down from his seat so he could hold him.

Eva Grace posted an image of the incident on Facebook on Sunday as a warning to other parents to be careful. “Make sure you are watching how they take your kids on a trip,” she posted.

Sign up to receive an email with top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

In a statement released on Sunday evening, the Royal Sydney Resurrection Program announced the ride would be closed as the incident was investigated.

“’The safety of our exhibitors is paramount and we have closed the children’s Free Fall. [ride] following a reported problem with the harness,” the statement said.

“The trip safety systems are in good working order to prevent any injuries from occurring and the ride will not be operational again until a full investigation is completed and the ride has been cleared by the engineers. approved by expertise.”

On its website, the Sydney Royal Easter Show describes the Free Fall ride as “a controlled fall that simulates the fear of falling” with “a gentle stop that brings them safely back to earth”.

In March, a 14-year-old boy fell to his death during a free fall ride at a Florida theme park, after slipping out of his seat, with his seat belt believed to be on his head, unfastened. secure tight.