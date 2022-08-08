Stranded Aussies with Sinopharm vaccine still struggling to get home

If the retired couple of architects Marijke and Steven Smit and Judy Smith were only a few years younger, their relatively easy return to Australia would be assured.

Instead, the age limit imposed by the Australian authorities on Chinese vaccines used by hundreds of millions of people in dozens of countries has resulted in them once again being effectively shut down.

As of November 1, Australia’s Therapeutic Products Regulatory Authority recognizes Sinopharm nebulizers as approved by the World Health Organization – but only for people aged 18 to 60 years.

Steven and Marijke Smit found it practically impossible to return to Australia. (Marijke Smith)

Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Smit (not related) are 62 years old, Mr. Smit is 63 years old and all three are fully vaccinated with Sinopharm.

‘In two minutes I was so excited,’ Mrs Smith told 9News.com.au.

“For two minutes, I thought, ‘I can go home and see these people and these kids.'”

But then she read the fine print.

The Sinopharm injector is approved by the World Health Organization and individuals in 68 countries around the world for emergency use, according to McGill University in Canada’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

New Zealand, the US and – from next week – the UK, all admit travel without imposing age restrictions, as do some European countries, although the European Union itself has not done so. .

Ms Smit told 9news.com.au: “It’s incredibly hard to be stuck in a country and basically face an illogical argument that you can’t be considered vaccinated because you’re over 60 age”.

“It’s completely insane.”

The Department of Health told 9News.com.au that more “data from studies and/or factual evidence showing the full efficacy of the vaccine in the under-18 and over 60-year age groups” will be needed to change restrictions.

“According to ATAGI advice, a person who is over 60 years old and has received Sinopharm is not considered to have taken a valid first dose,” a spokeswoman said in an email.

“Therefore, they will not be considered fully immunized and need to be subject to the public health orders of the relevant authority.”

TGA’s online explanation cites “published data, preprints, and information provided by WHO with confidence for the TGA” showing similar but “slightly lower” protection against severe infection and hospitalizations than other Australia’s ramming measure.

The problem appears to be with the Chinese trial, which the WHO says “wasn’t designed and provided to demonstrate efficacy against severe disease in people with comorbidities, who are pregnant or in people aged 60 and over.” age or older”.

In recent months, some experts have expressed concern about outbreaks in countries such as the Seychelles and Bahrain that have been severely immunized with Sinopharm or Sinovac, also from China.

The Australian Government is very clear that anyone who receives a shot that is not on a recognized list, such as Sputnik Russia jab are not considered vaccinations.

Upon arrival in Australia, it is not yet clear whether someone who has received an unrecognized vaccine may even opt for two additional doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer.

Ms. Smith is grateful to have lived through the pandemic in Sri Lanka’s vibrant city of Colombo, breathing in grilled chicken and biryani from the takeaway next door and overlooking the ocean as morning and evening prayers ring out. around her.

It’s not easy to describe the city’s lockdown as much stricter but shorter than in Sydney and Melbourne, she said.

Ms. Smith is grateful to have experienced the pandemic in the vibrant Sri Lankan city of Colombo. (Judy Smith)

She is happily retired and doesn’t want to go back to Australia for anything good but it’s been almost three and a half years since she returned to Sydney and her niece and nephew have children she hasn’t yet. never met.

Not to mention the older sister she hadn’t seen in a long time.

It’s not just airlines that are said to have canceled many tickets of an unvaccinated airline passenger or she will have to suffer and pay for hotel quarantines.

The former financial services worker knows she won’t be able to strike up a conversation with a friend at a pub or restaurant until at least December 15, when unvaccinated people are given more freedom .

“What I really wanted to get over was the frustration, the carpet being pulled from underneath us,” she said.

“We’re in a worse situation than we were two weeks ago and the government just isn’t giving us any hope.”

The Smit family is facing an even more important crisis as they attempt to return to Tasmania before Mr Smit’s visa-related work contract in Shanghai ends in six weeks.

The architects said they looked at every option, even contacting 10 different countries to try to get two more doses of the approved vaccine, and nothing worked.

Ms Smit, a permanent resident since 1986 with three children and one grandchild born in Australia, said returning to Australia six months ago would have been “expensive but doable”.

“Since Sydney is open, it has only 200 seats (for people who are not vaccinated in hotel quarantine.) It is almost impossible to buy tickets,” she said.

“I simply couldn’t. I looked, believe me, I looked at the ticket, and I just couldn’t get anything for the next two, three, four months.

“That’s literally and then, you know, at this point, flights have two or three seats for people who haven’t been vaccinated.”

Booking tickets back to Australia has proven impossible for the trio. (9 News)

The architect said she was encouraged to take the DFAT repatriation flight but that meant having to get to Germany or Turkey first – currently a more than 13-hour flight in the wrong direction – and left her husband almost unable to comply with his work. notice period is extended.

Mr and Mrs Smit have the added complication of trying to get to Tasmania, meaning they will likely have to apply for an exemption from entry and re-quarantine on arrival.

The couple have spent time stuck in the Netherlands, Australia – they need to return to China for eight months’ salary and for Mr. Smit to continue working – and now China but they are trying to maintain their relationship. in a difficult situation.