South Australia Covid lockdown restrictions: update to coronavirus rules for Adelaide and regional SA | South Australia
South Australia began a week-long lockdown at 6pm on Tuesday, July 20 to prevent the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.
The state’s prime minister, Steven Marshall, announced a return to strict measures after SA’s cluster increased to five cases, including a person who dined at the same restaurant as a confirmed case. .
It means the state moves from phase four restrictions implemented on Monday night to phase five.
-
Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article will be updated regularly to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant edits made to this or previous versions of the article will be noted in accordance with the Guardian’s editorial policies.
Last, Steve Guy sent you details about the topic “South Australia Covid lockdown restrictions: update to coronavirus rules for Adelaide and regional SA | South Australia❤️️”.Hope with useful information that the article “South Australia Covid lockdown restrictions: update to coronavirus rules for Adelaide and regional SA | South Australia” It will help readers to be more interested in “South Australia Covid lockdown restrictions: update to coronavirus rules for Adelaide and regional SA | South Australia [ ❤️️❤️️ ]”.
Posts “South Australia Covid lockdown restrictions: update to coronavirus rules for Adelaide and regional SA | South Australia” posted by on 2022-07-30 02:42:18. Thank you for reading the article at Sguy.Net