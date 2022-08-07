South Australia close contact rules are being scrapped following an Emergency Management Council meeting

From 12.01am on Saturday 30 April, South Australians who have been in close contact with positive COVID-19 cases will no longer need to be quarantined for another seven days. It comes after the state’s Emergency Management Council met to discuss the possibility of a review of coronavirus measures. SA Premier Peter Malinauskas says he wants the state’s tight-knit rules to be consistent across the country. (Brett Hartwig) Instead, anyone who is a close contact in the state will be required to take five RATs in the seven days after they were exposed to COVID-19. Close contacts will also have to wear masks outside the home and will not be allowed to go to locations such as aged care facilities and hospitals, where there is a higher risk of contracting the virus. People will also need to let their employer know if they are a close contact. Any close contacts who are in quarantine during the changed rules will be allowed to leave the quarantine as long as they test negative at home. Discussions around other measures such as wearing face masks in South Australian schools are also being discussed. (9 News) South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said he wanted the state to be similar to the rest of the country. “We know that close contact arrangements are very important, an important tool in the past to reduce the spread of the virus, but we also know that it has a major impact on our families, businesses and our economy as a whole. Your COVID-19 question answered Police Commissioner Grant Stevens agreed with the Prime Minister, telling 9News state health authorities were looking for ways to ensure national consistency.

