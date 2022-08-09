‘She had no fear’: friends and family to tread last walk of Zara Aleena | UK news

Walking is something Zara Aleena did reflexively. She has a car but most days she has to walk the two miles between her mother and grandmother’s house in east London, with little sense of danger.

Whatever the time, her blue Peugeot was almost always left in place in her grandmother’s driveway. With her sneakers and party shoes tucked away in her bag, she enjoys the freedom of her own feet.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a friend tried to get her into an Uber but she was adamant: walking was her favorite thing.

Until that evening, there was little sign that her fearlessness had been misplaced. But shortly after 2 a.m., while walking to her grandmother’s house in Ilford, 35-year-old Aleena was attacked and killed.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, from Dagenham, has been charged with murder, attempted rape and robbery and was denied bail on Friday.

Aleena, who was 1.55 meters (5ft 1in) tall and light, “like a little fairy”, as one friend put it, was also fearless.

Her aunt, Farah Naz, told reporters on Friday: “She’s quite different from us because Zara has no fear.

“Whenever Zara walks, it’s home to her because she knows people.”

Sherit Nair said Aleena’s help helped him pass his pipe driving theory exam in 2019.

Sherit Nair, 46, a friend who lives in Gants Hill, Ilford, said Aleena often stopped by for walks between her mother and grandmother’s house.

“She’s so sweet and innocent, she doesn’t see the world in a horrible way,” he said. “She doesn’t really understand the dangers of the world.

“Even though she has a car, she still likes to walk. She just really uses her car to help mom and nan, take them to the shops and stuff.”

On Saturday, Aleena’s family and friends will be walking the path she took home. White-clad mourners will walk from the site of the attack on Cranbook Road to Gants Hill, 10 minutes away, to “get her safely back to where she belongs”.

Her death has shattered friends and family, and made them determined to make the streets safer for women.

Lisa Hodgson (left) and Aleena used to be close friends.

Her best friend, Lisa Hodgson, 35, said: “Something needs to be done to keep women safe.”

Two friends often go for long walks together. Aleena loves animals and will stop to feed cats along the way. “She loved cats, especially black cats, and she used to have them back,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson last saw her on a weekend in the countryside near Reading in early June. Aleena loves being in nature and they take a friend’s dog for a walk. “I will always cherish last weekend together and those memories,” Hodgson said.

Walking feels very different to Hodgson now. “Normally nothing scares me, but now I am. I was walking home yesterday and a man approached me and I just jumped on my own. “

Hodgson wished she had made plans with Aleena that weekend. “She wanted to see me that weekend and I said, ‘Can we meet next weekend instead?’ I wish I could see her that weekend.”

In her final message to Hodgson on Friday night, Aleena wrote: “Remember your pretty face this weekend xx can’t wait to see you next weekend xxx.”

This weekend they have planned to go to the beach – to Brighton or Bournemouth – if the weather is good. Instead, Hodgson will go in Aleena’s memory.

The couple met as teenagers while studying sociology, business, and psychology together at a college of higher education in King’s Cross and quickly became inseparable.

“When I met her, we both had an immediate connection. We have a lot in common. We both have big hair, we’re both short, and we’re both very talkative.”

They live on different sides of the city and will talk for hours on the phone when they can’t see each other.

“We would tell each other every detail, like when we wake up and get dressed. It sounds silly but every little thing. If I don’t hear from her in two days, we’ll talk for hours to catch up.”

Chantelle Cole (left) said Aleena will help her by babysitting.

Aleena spent time with a lot of friends. Chantelle Cole, 29, who lives nearby, said Aleena was “wonderful, always smiling” and listened for hours while Cole chatted about her problems.

She is always quick to offer help. “As a single mom, if I need to go out and do something, she helps with babysitting.”

Putting the needs of others first was a common practice among friends of Aleena. Nair said: “She is very selfless, always putting her family first, then her friends. She is the last person on her mind.”

While Nair was studying for the pipe driving theory exams in 2019, she was there for him. “She would come round and check on me and push me. I wouldn’t be a pipe driver without her motivating me.”

Aleena’s ambitions are powerful but slow burning. She’s been determined to be a lawyer since she was 5, but combining her law degree with work and family responsibilities means it takes “more time than most people,” says Nair, friend. her said.

“If she doesn’t pass the first time, she will come back next semester to do it again,” he added.

She recently passed her legal practice course and Naz says her granddaughter is “the happiest she’s ever been”, having started working at the Royal Court of Justice five weeks ago. she was killed.

Hundreds of people are expected to show up on Saturday and walk in what they wish Aleena could reach safely.

Through tears, Naz said, “We’ll never get over this, but [the walk] will help us. “