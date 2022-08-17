Severe drought threatens Hoover dam reservoir – and water for US west | Climate crisis

Hadvertising the formidable white arc of the Hoover Dam never stopping the Colorado River, the western United States would probably not have Los Angeles or Las Vegas as we know it today. No food bowls littered with wheat, alfalfa and corn. No dream of moving to live in a tamed desert. Rivers, and dams, to the west; Now the climate crisis threatens to disrupt it.

The situation here is symbolic of a slow planet, inescapably overheating. And the dire consequences brought by this extreme weather.

Hoover Dam is the height of a 60-story building and is 45ft thick at the top and 660ft at the bottom. Its construction, during the Great Depression, was such a source of national pride that thousands of people journeyed across the hostile desert to witness the arrival of what has become a monument. long-term for collective efforts for the common good.

The engineering prowess of the Hoover Dam has certainly reshaped America’s story, harnessing a raucous river to help carve huge cities and vast crop fields into unforgiving terrain. But Lake Mead’s water flow, created by the dam’s containment of the Colorado River and with its capacity to hold enough water to cover the entire state of Connecticut 10ft deep, has now plummeted to historic lows. States to the west, mainly Arizona and Nevada, now face severe cuts to water supplies amid a two-decade-long drought, more severe than anything seen in a natural disaster. millennium.

“We have bent nature to fit our own needs,” said Brad Udall, a water and climate expert at Colorado State University. “And now nature will bend us.”

Surveying the dam’s slope from its curved railing, Michael Bernardo, director of river operations at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, concedes water scarcity is out of bounds by historical standards. Although there is no “average” year on the Colorado River, Bernardo and his colleagues were always able to estimate its flow within a certain range.

But since 2000, scientists say the river’s flow has fallen by 20% compared to the previous century average. This year is the second driest year on record, with inflows into Lake Mead just a quarter of what is considered normal.

Graphics

“These are situations that are not necessarily what we expect in our models,” said Bernardo, whose work has helped provide reliable water levels to thirsty Western states. Nearly 40 million people, including dozens of tribes, depend on the river’s water source. “We are realizing the years are at the peak of the bell curve. We’ve seen extremes that we haven’t seen before, now we have very, very dry scenarios.”

In June, Lake Mead levels dropped below 1,075ft, a point that will lead to next year’s federally mandated water allocation cuts for the first time. The Bureau of Reclamation (the government agency originally tasked with “reclaiming” this arid place for a new utopia of farmland and a booming Western population), projects this historic low will continue to rise, falling to about 1,048ft by the end of 2022, a shallowness unprecedented since Lake Mead began filling in the 1930s following the completion of the Hoover Dam. This will cause a second, harsher cut.

“We knew this moment would come because we have continued to use more water than the river has provided for many years,” said Kathryn Sorensen, a water policy expert at Arizona State University. “Things look pretty bad. Humans have always been good at moving water but right now everyone will need to do what is necessary to prevent the system from crashing. “

Seven states – California, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Nevada – and Mexico are bound by river separation agreements but those that are considered “base” partners in the agreement will be excluded. prior influence.

If a secondary cut occurs, Arizona will lose nearly one-fifth of its water taken from the Colorado River. Nevada’s 21,000 acres (one acre is an acre of water, one foot deep) is smaller, but its market share has been dwindling due to an ancient allotment built a little while ago. century when the state was sparsely populated. .

According to Colby Pellegrino, deputy superintendent for resources at the Southern Nevada Water Authority, the latest era of cooperation between states that depend on the Colorado River has now entered “win-lose territory.” “People are going to have to do more with less, and that’s going to be really challenging for everyone,” she said. “‘Drought’ suggests to many people something temporary that we have to deal with, but this could be permanent the kind of flow we see.”

The decline of Lake Mead is visible even at a glance. The United States’ largest reservoir is now only a third full, the dark basalt on its canyon walls covered with a distinctive ring of white calcium where the water level was. This level has fallen by about 130ft over the past 20 years and is now dropping about a foot per week as farms reach peak irrigation periods.

Graphics

The pace of change has annoyed millions of people who regularly boat, fish and swim on the lake, with the National Park Service recently laying down new steel platforms to extend the no longer available launch ramps. touch the water. Several marinas have been pulled from the mooring lines and moved because they have been left in the baking mud.

Viewed from above over the passage of years, Lake Mead looks like a withered puddle in the Mojave Desert, as does nearby Las Vegas, which has taken almost all of its water from the lake and hit a record 240 days in last year without rain, size balloons. Western ambitions turned into the painful reality of the Anthropocene.

The Colorado River rises in the towering Rocky Mountains, before plunging through 1,450 miles of mountains, canyons and deserts until it empties into the Sea of ​​Cortez in Mexico. Seasonal snowmelt has traditionally replenished the river, but snow and ice on the western peaks has decreased by an average of 19% since the 1950s, while rising temperatures have dried the soil and caused much water to evaporate. than.

This changing climate, plus rampant water extraction for everything from golf courses in Phoenix to vegetable growing in California to gardens in Denver, means Colorado will disappear into a dry riverbed before reaching to the plains of Mexico.

Only 1.8% of the west is free from drought to some degree, with California, Arizona and New Mexico all experiencing their lowest rainfall on record in the past 12 months. Lakes in Arizona are now too low to be used for firefighting due to drought, while retreating California’s Folsom Lake has uncovered the wreckage of a plane that crashed 56 years ago. The governor of Utah had to ask people to pray for rain.

The white ‘tub ring’ around Lake Mead shows record low water levels as drought continues to worsen in Nevada. Photo: David McNew / Getty Images

The heat has been unusual, with Phoenix recently suffering a six-day record above 115F (46.1C). A “heat dome” over the normally temperate Pacific Northwest has pushed temperatures to record 108F (42.2C) in Seattle and caused power lines to melt and roads to gridlock in Portland. A few hundred miles north, a fast-moving wildfire burned the British Columbia town of Lytton a day after it set a Canadian temperature record of 121F (49.4C). Just entering summer, hundreds of people have died from the heat along the west coast.

The West has experienced periods like these “super-droughts,” with only occasional respite, over the past two decades. But scientists have made it clear that current conditions would be virtually impossible without human-caused climate change, pointing to the region’s longer-term “aridity”. All water conservation efforts have kept water shortages so far in danger of being overtaken by increasing heat.

Park Williams, a hydrologist at Columbia University, said: “The amount of water present across the western United States is much lower than at any point in modern civilization. Research by Williams and colleagues last year analyzed tree rims to find that the current dry period has only been compared to a spell in the late 1500s in the history of droughts up to about 800, with the climate crisis doubling the severity of modern times. drought.

“As the globe warms, the west will dry up,” Williams said. “The last two years have been a shock to me, I never thought I would see downtown LA reach 111F because it’s so close to the ocean, but we have some of the driest conditions in 1,200 years. so the dice are loaded with heat waves and burn. This could be the tip of the iceberg, we could also see longer, much more extreme droughts.”

In the bowels of Hoover Dam, the elevators are clad in copper, and through the whetstone corridors, a row of giant turbines helps push water downstream, generating hydroelectricity for more than 1 million homes in the process. . Five of the 17 turbines, each weighing the same as seven blue whales, have been replaced in recent years with new accessories better suited to operate at lower lake levels.

Even with these adjustments, however, Lake Mead’s decline has reduced the amount of hydroelectricity generated by the dam by about 25%. The drought is expected to cause the hydroelectric power station in Lake Oroville, California, to close completely, prompting the American Energy Association to warn that “power shortages caused by a super-drought could be catastrophic, affecting to everything from food production to industrial production”. The association added that such a scenario could even force people to move east, in what it calls a “Dust Bowl retrograde exodus”.

Bernardo said a similar closure of the Hoover Dam would require water levels to recede more than 100ft, which was not anticipated, although he found himself repeatedly hoping the rains would ease the tightening.

“We all want nice weather but we need those good storms to build things up again,” he said.

“We will need three or four years above average, to restore the lake. Your guess is as good as mine whether we get it. I will continue to monitor the weather situation every day. “