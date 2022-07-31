Seven dead and 14 missing as Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada | Spain

At least seven people have died and 14 are missing after a Spanish fishing boat sank in frigid waters off Canada’s northeast coast early Tuesday morning.

Spain’s maritime rescue service says an international operation is underway to locate the crew of the Villa de Pitanxo, a boat from the northwestern region of Galicia that has sailed down the coast of Newfoundland. 280 miles (450 kilometers).

Three people were removed from life rafts and seven bodies were recovered in a search operation hampered by wind, rough seas and reduced visibility.

“An air and sea operation has been launched to rescue 24 crew members of the Villa de Pitanxo trawler, a 50-meter trawler operating from Marín, in Pontnticra,” it said. “The crew consisted of 16 Spaniards, 5 Peruvians and 3 Ghanaians.”

One plane, two helicopters and four boats are conducting the search for survivors. Rescuers Canada said they were optimistic, despite the bad weather. “The fact that we have found three survivors on a liferaft gives us hope that others can put on their survival suits, get into the liferaft, and disembark,” Brian Owens said. , Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center, told AFP.

The center added: “The search continues for the remaining crew and we hope that we will find them. We will update as soon as we have more information. “

It said Villa de Pitanxo sent out a distress signal just after midnight local time on Tuesday.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, said the government was in regular contact with rescue services. “We are monitoring the search and rescue efforts for the crew of the ship Galicia that sank off the coast of Newfoundland with trepidation and concern.” Sanchez tweeted. “All my love to their family.”

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Galicia’s regional president, also said his thoughts are with the crew’s families. “We are following the terrible news that has come to us from Canada about the sinking of the Villa de Pitanxo, a boat from Marín,” he sayadded that regional authorities are ready to do whatever they can to help.