Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman gets baby boy

“May Allah make him a happy child, bless him and make him a source of joy for his parents,” Prince Saud, the crown prince’s brother, wrote on Twitter.

Crown Prince Mohammed, 35, was appointed heir apparent in June 2017. Since then, he has advocated for drastic social and economic reforms in the kingdom, stripping his image of ultra. protector of the kingdom.

In 2018, for the first time in its history, Saudi Arabia allowed women to drive, ending a decades-old ban on women driving.

