Rowan Baxter would have killed Hannah Clarke and her family no matter what, inquest hears

The inquest over the death of Hannah Clarke and her three children heard Rowan Baxter was “evil” and would kill her no matter what.

Yesterday, Baxter’s movement tracking inquest In the days leading up to the deadly attack, when he poured gasoline on Miss Clarke and their three children before setting it on fire in February 2020.

Ms Clarke’s parents, Sue and Lloyd Clarke, told the inquest in a regrettable victim impact statement that the incident has stayed with them ever since.

Hannah Clarke with her three children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey. (Provided)

Sue Clarke said the children’s toys were still where they left them before they died.

She broke down in tears as she told the court “we’ll never be whole again”.

“The girls’ room looks like they left it that morning two years ago,” she said.

“I can’t pack their toys myself.”

Lloyd Clarke said he asked himself why he didn’t see Baxter’s actions.

Hannah Clarke’s parents talk about their grief over the loss of their daughter and granddaughter on the final day of the inquest. (Ripe)

The attorney assisting the coroner told the inquest that Ms Clarke was in immediate danger after leaving Baxter, adding that her estranged husband had only one murderous intent.

The investigation, which ended today, had previously revealed Baxter’s conspiracy had been solved.

“Every once in a while, a real monster is born and you just can’t stop them,” says Sue Clarke.

Data from Our Watch shows that one woman a week is killed by a male partner in Australia.

Six women was killed by their partner in Australia in the last three weeks.

The results of the investigation into Mrs. Clarke and the deaths of her children will be released in June. (Instagram)

Yesterday, a domestic violence support services worker said cases of “bullying” had increased by 50% since Ms Clarke’s death, often used to intimidate a partner.

The coroner will review the findings of the investigation and make recommendations to prevent similar attacks from taking place.

The need for more police training to handle domestic violence cases, which account for 40% of all policing jobs, is anticipated to be evident in the recommendations.

The Queensland Government is also considering new laws to criminalize coercive controls.

The results of the investigation are expected to be delivered by the coroner in June and will reveal if there are missed opportunities in the handling of Ms Clarke’s case.

Mr. Clarke said he hoped the investigation would shed light on abusive relationships and possibly prevent future loss of life.