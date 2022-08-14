Republican National Committee denies Russian hackers accessed data | Republicans

The US Republican National Committee denied that Russian hackers accessed data in a breach by a third-party vendor last week.

The hackers were part of APT29 or Cozy Bear, according to Bloomberg, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter. The group has links to Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, the SVR, and was previously accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee in 2016, as well as carrying out a historic cybersecurity breach against against SolarWinds, affecting about 100 US companies and 9 federal agencies.

RNC said a Microsoft investigation found that no RNC data was accessed as a result of the attack by Synnex Corp, a third-party vendor.

RNC chief of staff, Richard Walters, told the New York Times: “Over the weekend, we were informed that Synnex, a third-party vendor, had been compromised. We immediately blocked all access from Synnex accounts to our cloud environment.

“Our team worked with Microsoft to conduct a review of our systems, and after thorough investigation, no RNC data was accessed. We will continue to work with Microsoft, as well as federal law enforcement officials, on this matter.”

The attack comes as the Biden administration tries to address the continued fallout from a large-scale ransomware attack over the weekend, centered on software company Kaseya, that affected between 800 and 1,500 businesses .

That attack, which also originated in Russia, is being called the largest ransomware operation in history. Russian hacker collective REvil has claimed responsibility for the Kaseya attack and demanded $70 million to recover all the data of the affected businesses. That group was also behind a ransomware attack that crippled JBS, the world’s largest meat producer, in June.

Joe Biden told Vladimir Putin in a meeting shortly after the JBS hack that the US would take positive action if Russia continued to target US infrastructure. He gave to Putin a list of 16 areas – most of which are in critical infrastructure – that have been “limited” to cyberattacks.

During Tuesday’s press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemned the Kaseya attack, alluding to an earlier meeting with Putin. She added that the Biden administration will convene an interagency group on Wednesday to discuss the massive increase in ransomware attacks.

“As the president made clear to President Putin when they met, if the Russian government cannot or will not take action against criminal elements in Russia, we will act or reserve the right,” she said. speak.