Quaden Bayles’s family getting death threats months after anti-bullying video, mother says | Disability royal commission

Quaden Bayles’ mother has told the royal disability commission that her family is still receiving death threats and abuse months after their anti-bullying video went viral.

Indigenous Yarraka Bayles, whose son Quaden has dwarfism, said Monday she wants to use her new platform to change the way the education system deals with bullying of children with disabilities. .

Bayles explained the beginning of the video on the first day of a new round of hearings focused on the education system on Monday.

The committee was told how Bayles arrived at Quaden’s school and discovered a group of students patting him on the head and mocking his height.

She asked Quaden if he was okay, but he sent her away, the committee heard.

“But then, when he got out to the car, he let it go,” says support advisor, Kerri Melifont QC.

Quaden was “crazedly crying and screaming to kill himself,” the commission said.

Frustrated Bayles posted the video after she called the school to raise the issue but was told staff would look into the matter the next day.

The clip – in which young Murri urges his mother to “give me a knife, I’ll kill myself” – has caused a global stir and spurred the family’s support.

Quaden, an avid Rabbitohs fan, had the opportunity to step onto the pitch for an exhibition match in Queensland between Australia’s indigenous stars, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, and the Maori people. New Zealanders.

But the Queensland family has also faced abuse and intimidation, the commission said.

“After that video goes viral, you literally get ridicule and abuse online from people you don’t even know,” says Mellifont.

Bayles replied: “Yes, still to this day, every day. “People who think it’s their business to make comments.”

Bayles said the family received “a lot of death threats… against my children, my niece”.

Last month, Guardian Australia reported that the Bayles family will receive nearly $200,000 in damages plus legal costs after reaching an agreement with Miranda Devine, News Corp columnist on the lines. tweets she shared.

Bayles told the committee that Quaden’s school had been trying to improve the situation after her video went viral, but she feared he would be forced to go back to school from home permanently.

However, Quaden is now back in school, thanks in part to his fourth-year teacher, Bayles said.

In a pre-recorded video, Quaden is asked by Mellifont what he’d like to see change at his school.

“Probably… another support worker. A Murri,” he said. “So when [the support worker] away, I can have that and he’ll be there. “

When asked about his message to new students who may not be aware of their disability, he said: “Just don’t be rude to kids with disabilities and be nice and kind.”

Bayles said she wanted to focus less on “anti-bullying”. She said a disability organization has offered a presentation on dwarfism to all students, but the school has yet to set a date.

She offers the prospect of an anonymous reporting system that could track whether students are being bullied.

“I don’t want to call these kids bullies,” she said. “I don’t believe they want to hurt the kids. They do not understand the consequences of their actions. I don’t want the kids to be expelled or suspended from school because it doesn’t help.

“I don’t blame them or the school, in a way. There is not enough education around children with disabilities, let alone Murri children with disabilities, in schools. “

The hearing is still ongoing.

In Australia, the Crisis Hotline is 13 11 14. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In the UK, the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org