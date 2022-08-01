Pressure mounts on Johnson to apologise for Jimmy Savile remark | UK news

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to apologize for comments that falsely linked Keir Starmer to his failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile after a senior cabinet minister and Commons Speaker urged him to withdraw opinion on this issue.

No 10 has made it clear the prime minister will not apologize for the remarks, which sparked renewed anger when protesters shouted abuse at the Labor leader on Monday. Besieged near parliament, Starmer is seen as a “defender of pedophilia” and a noose-wearing protester. He and his Labor colleague David Lammy were bundled into a police car.

Eleven Tory MPs have called on Johnson to withdraw and apologize for statements he made in the Commons last week.

Michael Gove, the promotion secretary, did not defend the comments when asked about them on Tuesday. He told reporters at the Convention of the North in Liverpool: “It’s a sensitive issue and I think the sooner the debate takes place, the better.

Commons spokesman Sir Lindsay Hoyle condemned the abuse of Starmer and the shadow house secretary and linked it to the prime minister’s comments last week, which he called “inappropriate”.

Anti-vax protesters falsely shout Savile insulting target Keir Starmer – video

Hoyle told MPs: “Comments of that kind only add to the opinion and create contempt for the house and it’s unacceptable. Our words have consequences. And we should always be mindful of that fact.”

Johnson’s official spokesman said the prime minister had “clarified” his remarks to make clear Starmer was not personally responsible for the Savile affair as the comments were “likely to be misinterpreted by a minority”. “.

When asked if that “small minority” included the crowd that surrounded Starmer, he said: “I’m not looking to link anything. I will not seek to examine the motives of individuals. “

Chris Philp, the digital minister, previously said comments that Starmer did not prosecute child sex offenders were “inaccurate” but said Johnson had made it clear he did not mean Starmer made the decision. when he led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“The first comments in the house on the previous Monday were likely to be misinterpreted and that is why it is important and right that a few days later Boris Johnson… made it clear that he did not mention it. recommend at any time that Keir Starmer has individuals. Philp told BBC Breakfast. “But clearly he is responsible for the implementation of the CPS.

“I don’t think there’s any way you could reasonably suggest that Keir Starmer’s comments about joint liability to CPS in any way incite senseless and completely unjust harassment. unacceptable that we saw last night.”

A No 10 source said the prime minister had no intention of going any further than condemning the abuse of Starmer.

Keir Starmer was escorted to a police car after being whistled by protesters. Photo: Twitter

Johnson’s initial comments did not suggest that Starmer had been held accountable but said as director of public prosecutions he was “spending more time prosecuting journalists”. and not prosecute Jimmy Savile.”

The appeals include former Chief Julian Smith and selection committee chairmen Simon Hoare and William Wragg suggesting that Johnson should apologize. Others who have also expressed concern about the consequences of the prime minister’s rhetoric include former cabinet ministers David Davis and Caroline Nokes and former ministers Stephen Hammond and Tobias Ellwood, as well as three MPs elected to office. in 2019, Anthony Mangnall, Aaron Bell and Rob Largan.

The husband of Jo Cox, a Labor MP who was murdered in 2016 by a far-right, also warned of the consequences of politicians lending credibility to far-right conspiracy theories.

Brendan Cox said the prime minister’s choice to “inject poison into politics” with his comments had “caused unintended consequences”.

“If it was just a one-off, I think we could be more optimistic about it,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “I think those who are directly responsible for what happened. yesterday are the people who did it.

“However, it is also true that if you inject poison into politics there will be unintended consequences that people will react in different ways and can sometimes lead to intimidation, it can lead to violence. , it can lead to extremism. “