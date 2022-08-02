Popeye’s favorite food? Contestant loses chance of $10,000 after saying ‘chicken’ | Canada

A Canadian game show contestant who lost her chance to play for $10,000 because she thought Popeye’s favorite food was chicken – not spinach – was claimed by Popeyes, the American restaurant chain behind the extreme burger famous American period, giving away 10,000 USD of free food.

Eve DuBois made a mistake on Friday’s Family Feud Canada show, accompanied by her answer to a question about the cartoon sailor famous for his unnoticed victory dance.

Her opponent, Logan Tomlin, answered correctly.

“I think you mean Popeyes chicken,” DuBois told host Gerry Dee, who responded by repeatedly exclaiming “chicken” and imitating DuBois’ dance moves.

DuBois’ mortification, which left family members playing with her gasping for breath and laughter from the audience, went viral.

Virality is a state that the Popeyes restaurant chain is familiar with, whose chicken sandwiches shortages have been the subject of worldwide talk and sometimes violence at individual locations, in 2019.

Naturally, it saw an opportunity to act.

In a tweet, Popeyes told DuBois: “Our survey said you were right. Message us directly to claim your $10,000 Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes. “

Popeye loves to eat spinach, which gives him great strength, has been known to many people. In the US, his name and cuteness appear on cans of greens sold by Allens.

On its website, the company says, “When you think spinach, you think Popeye!”