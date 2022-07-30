The body of a man has been found in a pond in the Brisbane City Botanic Gardens. A pedestrian discovered the body just before 1pm today, sparking a massive police operation. Queensland Police are investigating whether the death is suspicious. Forensic police scour the pond banks, looking for reeds before professional water police are called in to move the bodies. “Many detectives are on the scene … investigating exactly what happened,” Acting Inspector Mick Ackery told 9News. “Further investigations and post-mortem investigations will need to be conducted.” Police are urging anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the Brisbane City Botanic Gardens over the past few days or weeks to contact them.

Last, Steve Guy sent you details about the topic “Police investigating after body found in Brisbane’s City Botanic Gardens pond Queensland news❤️️”.Hope with useful information that the article “Police investigating after body found in Brisbane’s City Botanic Gardens pond Queensland news” It will help readers to be more interested in “Police investigating after body found in Brisbane’s City Botanic Gardens pond Queensland news [ ❤️️❤️️ ]”.

Posts “Police investigating after body found in Brisbane’s City Botanic Gardens pond Queensland news” posted by on 2022-07-30 23:36:06. Thank you for reading the article at Sguy.Net