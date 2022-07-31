Police fatally shoot alleged gunman, ending six-hour siege in Brisbane in Brisbane suburb of Stretton

An alleged gunman shot dead by police after a six-hour standoff last night has been identified as 48-year-old Peter Pilkington.

Mr Pilkington is accused of entering a business on Compton Road, in the Brisbane suburb of Stretton, at around 1:20pm yesterday.

Five people were inside at the time, and they barricaded themselves in a room away from Mr. Pilkington for a number of hours.

They were separated from the alleged gunman in an adjoining room, and were not threatened or injured.

Police were notified of the disturbance a short time later, but it was not until around 3pm that police said Mr Pilkington swung his gun, leaving Special Emergency Response Team members armed. express speed to the scene.

It is believed that around 7:30 p.m. Mr Pilkington raised his gun at the police officer, who shot him.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Police have shot dead a man after a lengthy siege at a business in Brisbane. (Ripe)

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the operation was challenging, with experts, general police and negotiators all being called to the scene.

“It was a very difficult situation yesterday afternoon,” Commissioner Carroll said.

“We will allege that the person attempted to shoot at one of our officers and as a result it was clear that the police took action.”

She added that there is an internal investigation underway through the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission. The Ethics Command will also investigate the incident.

“It’s certainly been stressful, it’s very difficult, and it’s clear that the police have to act in those cases,” Commissioner Carroll said.

Special police were called in after the man brandished a gun. (Ripe)

Pravi Singh was one of the workers forced to evacuate his office when the gunman is said to have entered the building.

“We didn’t know what was going on, there were police everywhere. About 15 minutes into it, we were informed that there was a gunman in the building,” Singh said.

“It’s probably something you don’t think you’re going to experience in your life, I was a bit nervous especially seeing the entire tactical team here.

“The tear gas guns, the guns themselves, are painted and they’re running trying to protect everything. That’s just a movie thing. The police didn’t let anyone in his sights.”

The alleged gunman tried to access mental health help and recently split from his wife, 9News understands.

Police had previously closed traffic on Compton Road in both directions and evacuated some businesses.

Detours were made to the Condamine and Gowan Roads, causing significant delays.

Compton Road reopened westbound at around 8:30pm.

If you need help during a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.