Philippine Airlines soars from brink of bankruptcy to profitability: how it happened

Manila: During the most extreme phase of the pandemic, a Philippine Airlines (PAL) pilot Jimmy* has been on leave for months.

Initially, he was involved in the repatriation of Filipinos from different countries. At the end of 2020, the Philippine flag carrier reported a large loss of -1.4 billion USD.

Countries that quickly implemented strict travel restrictions to limit the spread of the pandemic have dealt a blow to most airlines.

To keep himself busy, Jimmy helped with the family’s rice milling and trading business. Now, with the Philippines’ borders reopened, Jimmy is back in the air. His journey is symbolic of what happened to the country’s 81-year-old aircraft carrier.

Facing financial turmoil caused by the pandemic, PAL filed Chapter 11 on September 3, 2021 with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The court accepted the request.

However, filing a Chapter 11 application, and subsequent court approval, does not mean that the PAL must close. the court allows it to implement a recovery plan – with the aim of paying creditors over a period of time.

What is the airline’s financial position during the pandemic?

In a late September report before the bankruptcy court, PAL Chief Financial Officer Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez showed the airline had total income of $91.75 million for the month – and a loss of $29.56 million (1.5 billion). Php).

What is Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection? Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code permits reorganization. During Chapter 11 bankruptcy, businesses typically retain ownership and control of their assets – under supervision of the bankruptcy court. Filing for Chapter 11 suspends all judgments, foreclosures, foreclosures, and foreclosures against the filing business.

When the Chapter 11 filing was approved, PAL was given a breath of fresh air, giving it time to restructure in the hope that pandemic restrictions would ease.

What does the PAL Chapter 11 bankruptcy process entail?

Typically, a case filed under Chapter 11 means that the debtor remains “in possession” – has the powers and duties of a trustee, is able to continue his or her business and can, with Court approval, new loan.

As part of this process, Philippine Airlines submitted to the bankruptcy court a restructuring plan which was subsequently approved by the court. This plan calls for the following:

$2 billion on the balance sheet is permanently deducted from existing creditors.

It allows airlines to contract 25% of fleet capacity.

Just received $505 million in long-term equity and debt financing from major shareholder of PAL (Lucio Tan).

$150 million in additional debt from new investors.

PAL also seeks to complete a parallel application for recognition in the Philippines under the Financial Insolvency and Recovery Act (FRIA) 2010.

What are the key drivers of the Chapter 11 exit strategy?

There were three “engines” that enabled it to restructure successfully: court approval, creditor consent, and accelerated operations.

First, the court’s approval to cut more than $2 billion in debt was key to the success of the restructuring plan. It helps locate the flag carrier to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic.

From 4.5 billion passengers to a standstill More than 4.5 billion passengers traveled globally before the pandemic; this number dropped to about 1.8 billion after the virus started spreading. As governments around the world impose lockdowns and restrict cross-border travel to limit the spread of COVID-19, airlines are among the hardest hit. best. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates the world’s airlines will lose about $52 billion in 2021, after suffering a loss of about $138 billion in 2020.

Second, the restructuring plan is “unanimous” meaning it has been voted 100% by the main lessors and lenders, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and insurance service providers. maintenance, repair and overhaul, and certain financed debt lenders.

Third, even as it is undergoing a financial restructuring – which stakeholders have agreed to – its flights continue uninterrupted. It celebrates tickets, vouchers, and loyalty programs (Mabuhay Miles).

As travel restrictions were eased, it stepped up its activity. By the end of 2021, when travel restrictions were eased, PAL had largely exited its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

In sum, this process allows PAL to continue to be the Philippines’ leading airline and the country’s leading global airline, able to maintain its 80-year history of providing the Philippines’ vital links with the Philippines. world.

The country has welcomed more than 22,000 domestic tourists since its borders were reopened on February 10, 2022 to international tourists.

What do the airline numbers represent?

On January 18, 2022, PAL filed its December performance results in a report provided by airline claims representative Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC.

It shows that four months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, PAL made a profit, with a profit of 1.7 billion pesos ($32.97 million) in December 2021.

It reversed a $11.67 million loss incurred in November. Rodriguez, the airline’s chief financial officer, reported to the court that the airline had total income of $183.82 million. in December, up 28.1% from the $143.48 million earned in November.

Essentially, PAL’s passenger revenue grew 37.7% to $132.27 million in December from $96.09 million in November, while cargo revenue fell 4% to $42.27 million. USD from 44.04 million USD previously. Ancillary revenue grew 57.5% to $6.74 million from $4.28 million in November.

When does PAL start?

PAL was established nearly 81 years ago.

The Philippine flag carrier is the country’s only full-service network airline. PAL is the first commercial airline in Asia. It will mark its 81st anniversary next month (March 2022). It was ranked as the 30th best airline in the world in 2019.

PAL Holdings Inc. Are you eligible to apply under Chapter 11?

No. During the restructuring, PAL has stated that business will continue as normal. PAL Holdings Inc., the parent company of PAL and Air Philippines Corp., known as PAL Express, is not on Chapter 11 filings.

Who controls the PAL?

The airline is largely owned by a parent company, called PAL Holdings, which is controlled by Filipino billionaire Lucio Tan, 87.

With a net worth of $1.9 billion (list published September 2021), Tan emerged as a controlling shareholder of PAL in 1995 when he was appointed chairman. He regained control of PAL in 2014 after buying control of San Miguel Corp. in the airline. His business empire included banking, property, tobacco, and beverages.

Who runs the airline?

In January of this year, PAL announced that their senior vice president of operations, Captain Stanley K. Ng, had been appointed as the new president and chief operating officer (COO), with an executive role. action or officer in charge, replacing Gilbert F. Santa Maria.

Does that mean the PAL is out of the Chapter 11 process?

The airline said it had successfully completed a financial restructuring within four months. In contrast, other airlines remain in the Chapter 11 process for more than a year after applying in 2020. The airline has aimed to restore more routes and increase flight frequency as more travel restrictions are lifted. remove.

It seeks to resume regular flights to many cities in mainland ChinaFull regulation of incoming flights Australia and start new services to Israeli.