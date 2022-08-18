Permit system for travel between regional NSW and Greater Sydney

Anyone traveling from Greater Sydney to the area Steve Guy A license is required or you will be fined up to $5000.

The licensing system will be operational from midnight in an effort to control further spread of the Delta outbreak in Sydney into regions.

You will need a permit if you live in Greater Sydney and need to travel more than 50km to work.

Police will fine because the licensing system for travel from Sydney to parts of the area operates from midnight. (NSW Police)

If you are from Sydney local government areas of interest, you will also need to have been tested for COVID-19 within the previous week.

Those traveling to a second home will also need a pass and will only be allowed to go if it’s for work or for urgent repairs.

Only one person in a family can go at a time.

People who are inspecting a home they plan to move into are also allowed to leave.

The pass is available for those who want to move long term.

“For the purposes of this public health order and permit, Greater Sydney will no longer include Shellharbour and the Central Coast,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“Those traveling to Shellharbour and the Central Coast for the above reasons will require a permit to do so.”

You can apply on the Service NSW website.

Boosting vaccines for areas in the region

The system comes as vaccination teams are expected to arrive in the NSW region today ahead of a push for more weapons.

The Australian Defense Force military will begin vaccinating some of the most vulnerable members of the Dubbo community from Saturday, boosting the program already underway.

They will add to the 50 soldiers who have helped police with compliance and welfare checks across the region.

More ADF troops will arrive in Dubbo from today before the vaccine pushback begins tomorrow. (The Sydney Morning Herald)

25 new infections were recorded in the western part of the state, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 167.

Colonel Warwick Young said the arrival of ADF officers would free the police.

“While there’s that compliance aspect of assisting the police in carrying out their duties, the added real bonus we offer is that we can free the police from some of the duties that we quite able to make them continue with the policy they need,” Colonel Young told Today.

Orlando McCauley has a COVID-19 test at the Dubbo West walking clinic. (Kate Geraghty)

“Because the world doesn’t stop spinning and the police still have to deal with their day-to-day problems.”

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Geoffrey McKechnie said vaccination was an important part of protecting those most at risk from contracting the disease. COVID-19 .

“I’m really concerned about our small towns,” Assistant Commissioner McKechnie told Today.

“In western NSW, resources at various agencies are scarce and here in Dubbo we have a great medical facility and lots of resources.

“The further we go west, we obviously get a little thinner.

Police and ADF on the streets in Smithfield, while Sydney is on lockdown. The ADF has supported police across the state. (Janie Barrett)

“A lot of our Aboriginal people here in the west are communicating with us, we hear them, and we’re trying as best we can to get that support for them.

“The vaccination program is a big part of that and we really need people to come and get vaccinated when we bring that program to our town.

“In particular, there are certainly people in our far western towns who are concerned about the current situation and we are working as hard as we can to get support from those people.”

NSW cases in the region as lockdown is extended

The lockdown extension comes amid rising cases in towns like Dubbo and Wilcannia.

The cases, as well as new infections in Goulburn, South Kempsey and Queanbeyan, have led to NSW’s decision to extend the regional lockdown.