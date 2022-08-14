Parents ‘tortured’ by death of baby after magpie swooped in Brisbane park | Brisbane

The pitiful aunts of a baby who died after his mother tried to protect him from a swooping magpie described the torture the parents endured.

Mia in her mother’s arms as a magpie swooped on them at a Brisbane park on Sunday.

The 5-month-old was seriously injured when his mother fell while trying to dodge the bird. Mia died in the hospital.

Relatives launched a Gofundme campaign to raise money to cover funeral costs for Mia and for her mother, identified only as Simone, and her father, Jacob, time to process their loss. .

“Mia’s arrival makes Jacob and Simone’s life complete, they constantly care for her, shower her with love and share her for all their loved ones to adore. ,” wrote family members.

They say the crash caused by the magpie attack at Glindemann Park in Holland Park West broke the hearts of everyone in their family.

“Words cannot describe the torture Jacob and Simone are going through. A life too short, much sooner than any of us expected. Mia was and will always be the light of Jacob and Simone’s life.”

The people behind the donation identify themselves as Katie, Sophie, Claudia and Steph – all sisters of Mia’s parents.

They said Jacob and Simone didn’t ask for anything other than letting them shoulder the burden of funeral costs and the pressure to return to work would give them space to grieve. “We love both Jacob and Simone, and will forever love you Mia… High flying baby girl,” they wrote.

To date, the campaign has raised more than $70,000.

Sign up to receive an email with top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has ordered an investigation into council’s management of swooping birds, following reports by another user who officially reported a magpie being too aggressive data at the same location. It will include a review of how board officers manage complaints.

“People are the priority here. Of course we protect our native animals, but protecting people is more important,” he said on Tuesday.

“We need to feel safe walking and riding in the suburbs year-round, including during the six- to eight-week nesting season.”

He said the council had installed nearly 300 new warning signs on council land in the past two years.

The mayor said: “This is an extremely tragic accident, and our hearts go out to the family involved.

Sean Dooley from BirdLife Australia told the ABC that while only male magpies swoop in and only 10% of males swoop in, the “consequences, especially when people are caught unaware, can be really real.” terrifying and cruel”.

Dooley said the swooping season runs from July to December, with a peak in September.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.