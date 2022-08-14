Ontario hastily reverses reopening as new variants usher in a third wave of Covid cases | Canada

Lisa Salamon-Switzman, an emergency room doctor in Toronto, has experienced two deadly outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic when a recent influx of patients left her unsettled by low oxygen levels – and age. their work.

“They were younger than we had seen before and they didn’t really understand how sick they were,” she said of patients in their 40s and 50s. “And now it’s become a huge wave. This giant.”

Doctors and epidemiologists in Canada’s most populous province have been warning for weeks that the easing of restrictions, a lack of pay for essential workers – and the emergence of novel coronavirus variants that spread infection will usher in a devastating third wave.

On Thursday, as ICU cases and enrollments increased, Ontario’s prime minister, Doug Ford, was forced to reverse his reopening plans and instead announced a one-month shutdown.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a sign that says “WE’RE OPENING BUT DO NOT COME IN LOCKED” outside a restaurant in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Xinhua / REX / Shutterstock

The move comes as health officials warn that rapidly spreading variants of the coronavirus have put the province in jeopardy.

“As variants spread, Covid is killing faster and younger,” said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s Covid-19 science advisory desk.

Variants – essentially mutated versions of Covid-19 that are more infectious and thought to be more deadly – have become a growing problem in several provinces across the country. .

In British Columbia, the P1 variant, first detected in Brazil, has spread rapidly and in recent days the province has recorded the highest number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago. before.

Quebec, which has long resisted closing schools, announced shutdowns in three cities this week as variants fueled an exponential virus outbreak.

But in Ontario, the country’s economic hub, the province’s latest outbreak has come to represent how the virus has disproportionately affected essential workers in factories and warehouses, many of some of them are low-income ethnic minorities.

While the province’s restrictions are expected to slow the overall rate of case growth, the new model shows that nearly 800 patients are expected to be in the province’s ICU beds by the end of April – nearly double current rate.

New cases have steadily increased in recent weeks, in tandem with restaurants and schools gradually reopening.

“It is worth noting that our hospitalizations do not appear to be as high as in the first or second wave. But our ICU numbers are just as bad, if not worse. Salamon-Switzman said the patient got sicker and worse and went straight to the ICU. “It’s like the original Covid strain, but on steroids.”

For doctors, changing patient demographics has exposed the virus’s profound inequities.

“We know that the racial groups affected by Covid-19 outstrip everyone else. And we know that the majority of these people are essential workers who are working in factories but haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated yet,” said Salamon-Switzman.

Although Canada secures one of the highest per capita supplies of the vaccine, implementation has been too slow to stem the rapid spread of the virus. Long-term care deaths have largely disappeared, the result of an early effort to ensure the country’s most vulnerable populations are protected.

“If the current situation is described as a race, the variants are a mile ahead,” said Eileen de Villa, Toronto medical officer.

Many of Salamon-Switzman’s patients who contract the virus in the workplace have underlying health problems such as diabetes, heart and lung disease. These conditions put them at high risk of contracting the disease but are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine according to the province’s guidelines.

Installation cases also show the tough choices workers have to make. The province does not offer guaranteed paid sick leave, and temporary or contract workers are often ineligible for employee benefits.

“Workers have to make a tough choice: you stay home sick and don’t get paid, or you go to work,” said Gagandeep Kaur, an organizer of the Warehouse Workers Centre. “And because so many parents do, they have to worry that their kids might come home sick and infect them.”

At the same time, the high cost of living in the city means that many workers often live in apartment buildings, Kaur said, which increases the potential for the virus to spread. And in the worst-affected regions, many are temporary workers and do not qualify for employer benefits.

Until workers have better access to vaccines and the opportunity to stay home if sick, Kaur fears the situation will continue to worsen in the coming weeks.

“We continue to talk about these essential workers. We call them leaders, heroes and purveyors,” she said. “But whatever we call them, the way they’re treated doesn’t really reflect that.”