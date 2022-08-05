‘One of the true broadcasting greats’: BBC’s Harry Gration dies aged 71 | UK news

Former BBC regional news presenter Harry Gration has died aged 71.

The broadcaster became a Yorkshire institution after leading the BBC’s Look North program from 1982 to 2020 in a career spanning more than 40 years.

The BBC said he died suddenly on Friday. Its general manager, Tim Davie, said Gration was “loved everywhere, but especially in Yorkshire”.

He added: “Harry Gration MBE is an excellent broadcaster and commentator. He has a real connection to the public, who already consider him one of their own. He will be greatly missed by his many fans and friends. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Jason Horton, acting director of BBC UK, described Gration as “one of the truly great broadcasting artists”.

“He was a natural on television and radio, loved by our audience, especially as the trusted face of Look North and South Today,” he added.

“He loves news, sports, his colleagues and fundraising for Children in Need and Comics. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and everyone on BBC who he has worked with. “

Bradford-born Gration joined the BBC in 1978 after working as a history teacher and joined Look North in 1982, although he left to work on BBC South Today in the 1990s.

He has covered nine Olympics for the BBC and won two Royal Television Society (RTS) awards for his sports documentaries: The White Rose in Africa 1992 and Dickie Bird: A Rare Species in 1997.

And he’s won the RTS Best Presenter award twice. He was made an MBE for broadcast services in 2013.

Speaking after it was announced he would be leaving the BBC in 2020, Gration said: “I have interviewed every prime minister since Margaret Thatcher, covering every important Look North story even at the expense of my vacation, and I won’t change a thing.

“I have always lived by the story. Horrifying events like the devastating news of Jo Cox’s death, the recent catastrophic flooding, the riots in Bradford, Hillsborough, have always affected me. They have always been an attack on my district.

“Striking moments include raising more than £800,000 in tandem, pushing sofas and being tied into [BBC weatherman] Paul [Hudson]: three challenges my body will never forget. “

In 2019, Gration became a father again at the age of 68, when his wife, Helen, gave birth to their sixth child.