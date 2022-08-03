Olympic women’s soccer 2012 – USA 4-3 Canada – as it happened | Sport

Phone set to DND? Vague and unverifiable work-related meetings inserted in the log? Dummy spreadsheet ready to drag across the screen? Let’s do this.

Today’s Olympic semi-final between the US and Canada raises many compelling questions – not least “can office productivity in North America be pushed to new lows in the next 90 minutes (if the number of emails we receive is not enough). received so far are happy (workhy is the workforce any indicator)?”

More clearly, we have the question of whether the US can make it to an astonishing fifth consecutive final, in a game where the only flaw in their final record was a Golden Goal defeat. before Norway in 2000.

There’s also the mind-bending record of Abby Wambach of the United States and Christine Sinclair of Canada to consider (of which are more than one at a time) – and the intriguing possibility is if this matchup is still going on. Out tight in the final moments, we could see 3-4 legends -3 formations including Wambach, Morgan and LeRoux up front. Should that happen, expect a flurry of goals at both ends, and we’ll try to notify you of the winner as soon as the smoke clears enough to see the scoreboard.

To be fair, the United States’ defense is a lot more sticky than their vaunted forward line, and they can look a bit unpolished at times, but since the United States opened their campaign with 15 painful minute, in which they conceded two goals against France, They scored ten goals (including four against France) to easily overcome Colombia, Korea and New Zealand, to the semi-finals without threatened.

With the rest of the defense on their laurels, though, England went into the quarter-final against Canada without conceding a single goal, just because of Jonelle Filigno’s stunning volley and a free-kick Sinclair’s rather ineffectiveness, to put the game past them before half an hour had been played. Canada also knows how to make eye-catching comebacks. Lowering Sweden 2-0 and facing elimination in the group stage, they fought back with two goals from Melissa Tancredi to qualify for the knockout stages.

So the event is set up very nicely, scheduled to kick off at 2:45 p.m. EST. I’ll be back soon with more team and build news, but in the meantime you can check out the previous match reports linked above and see below to see what happened. when the two sides met in June in a friendly (less) game. And if you’re motivated like that, you can get your tweets to @KidWeil and your email to graham.parker.freelance@guardiannews.com, with the suggested subject line “Quarterly report – consolidated approach” (if you still want a job for the final batch… ).