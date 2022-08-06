Ocasio-Cortez rejects support from Ted Cruz: ‘You almost had me murdered’ | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dismissed Ted Cruz’s message of support, adding that the Texas senator “almost killed me three weeks ago.”

Cruz on Thursday endorsed Ocasio-Cortez’s call on Twitter for a congressional hearing about online trading platform Robinhood’s decision to restrict trading in GameStop stock. But while welcoming the opportunity to work across parties on the issue, Ocasio-Cortez had harsh words for Cruz.

“I’m happy to work with Republicans on this when we have common ground, but you almost killed me 3 weeks ago so you can sit out this issue,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Nice to work with most of the other GOPs not trying to kill me. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

“While you conveniently talk about ‘going on,’ a second Capitol cop lost his life yesterday in the aftermath of attacks you had a role in,” she said. We need accountability, and that includes a new senator from Texas.”

Ocasio-Cortez is among a number of celebrities who have publicly blamed Cruz for his role in the deadly violence on Capitol Hill on January 6. Seven Democratic senators filed a formal complaint, urging the Senate ethics committee to investigate Cruz, along with senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, for their efforts to block Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Hawley and Cruz were prominent among 147 Republican representatives and senators who voted against certifying the election results, even after the Capitol attack.

Five people, including a policeman, died during the unrest. At least one of those charged in the attack posted death threats online.

Meanwhile, lawmakers continue to express concerns about their safety amid the relentless partisan strife. Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday members of Congress faced threats of violence from “enemies” within and called for more funds to protect lawmakers.

When asked to clarify what she meant, the House speaker said, “It means we have members of Congress who want to bring guns to the floor and have threatened violence against other members of Congress. festival. Several lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump this month reported threats received and that initial moves to strengthen safety procedures were made partisan. clear. Some Republicans have loudly objected to having to go through newly installed metal detectors before entering the House of Representatives, while Pelosi has proposed penalizing lawmakers for ignoring the devices.

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to Ocasio-Cortez’s second tweet. A Robinhood spokesman declined to comment on the lawmakers’ criticism.

Several lawmakers on Wednesday expressed their concerns about Robinhood’s decision to limit trading in certain social media-driven stocks that have skyrocketed this week. The problem has been with hedge funds and other short sellers against retail buyers, many of whom are motivated by comments on sites like Reddit.

“While retail trading in some cases, such as on Robinhood, has blocked GameStop purchases, hedge funds,” said Ro Khanna, a Democrat representing the Silicon Valley region, in a statement. still allowed to trade shares. We need more regulation and equality in the market. “

“We’re done with hedge fund billionaires treating the stock market as their personal playground, then taking the ball home as soon as they lose.”

US Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, called the restriction “too absurd”.

Tlaib called on Twitter that Congress “have a hearing on Robinhood’s market manipulation. They are blocking trading to protect hedge fund Wall St.

Ocasio-Cortez said the House financial services committee’s investigation should not be limited to Robinhood but “should examine any retail services that are freezing purchases during a potential investigation – particularly especially those that allow sales but freeze purchases.