‘Nothing left in the tank’: Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein resigns from politics | Tasmanian politics

Tasmania’s Liberal Prime Minister Peter Gutwein is quitting politics, saying he has “emptied the tank” during his two years of managing the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Gutwein, who led his party to a record victory in the third federal election in May 2021, made the shocking announcement Monday afternoon.

“First of all I want to thank my family…for their support and love. No prime minister has done this work alone and my family has been very supportive of them,” he told reporters in Launceston.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as Tasmania’s 46th prime minister. However, now is the right time for me to move on.”

Gutwein, who is also state treasurer and minister for climate change and tourism, said he would remain as prime minister until the Liberals choose a new leader later this week.

He was chosen by his party in January 2020 to replace Will Hodgman, who stepped down as prime minister mid-term.

“The past two years have brought unforeseen challenges as we navigate Covid-19,” Gutwein said.

“During this time, my focus is absolutely right on other people’s families. Now I want to take a moment to focus on my own business.”

Gutwein was first elected to parliament in the northern constituency of Bass in 2002.

“The special thing that I found after the last two years is that I have nothing left in the tank to give away,” says Gutwein.

“Unless you can give 110% to the role of prime minister, you shouldn’t be doing this job. I can no longer give 110%.”

Gutwein said Tasmania is in “much better shape” than when the Liberals came to power in 2014.

The state parliament, which is expected to sit next week, will be authorized until after Easter, he said.

A vote count will be held to determine Gutwein’s replacement in Bass.

His departure comes after former education minister Sarah Courtney quit politics in early February, saying she wanted to spend more time with loved ones.

Senate member Jane Howlett resigned from her ministerial duties at the end of February following the death of her brother.

Labor opposition leader Rebecca White thanked Gutwein for his service to the state.

“Mr Gutwein has run through some of the most difficult times as Tasmania faces the scourge of Covid-19,” she said in a statement. “I wish him and his family well for the future.”