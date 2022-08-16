‘No economic case for it’: latest NSW voucher scheme criticised as pure politics | New South Wales politics

Economists have criticized the Steve Guy government’s use of vouchers to stimulate economic activity amid rising inflation, questioning whether their continued use has much to do with “policy” retail value” rather than sound public policy or not.

In one of the only surprises announced in the NSW budget last Tuesday, the treasurer, Matt Kean, revealed families will be given a $150 voucher for each child who signs up to go. school, just a few months after the state election.

The $193 million program is the latest in a series of voucher programs introduced by the Coalition government in recent years, including everything from arts and sports classes to children. I came to millions to spend after the Covid lockdown to encourage people to spend at restaurants, cultural experiences, etc. trips to the country.

There are eight voucher programs running in NSW, with two others not yet started. Meal and Discovery vouchers expire on Thursday.

When asked about last week’s school offers, which are expected to include things like uniforms and stationery, the Grattan Institute’s Economic Policy Director Brendan Coates said the giving to people consume more purchasing power as inflation rises and the state is in record debt.

“In a world where the economy is at its full potential, where inflation is likely to top 7%, it’s not a smart move to put more money in consumers’ pockets,” he said.

“That’s the opposite of what the Reserve Bank is trying to do.”

Coates said, however, he can see political appeal in reminding people every time they use coupons that the government provides the money.

“[Vouchers] is very good retail politics,” he said.

“It’s just a much more striking way that people will be reminded of the support that’s been given to them than if they put an extra half a billion dollars into the childcare system.”

In the 2017 budget, treasurer Dominic Perrottet introduced a $100 voucher for every school-age child to reduce the cost of sports registration or membership fees. Since then, 5.1 million have since been released and 4.2 million have been acquired. The most recent budget includes another $116.5 million for the plan to continue.

Subsequent programs include a Creative Kids voucher, an after-school care voucher, and a first swim voucher. Swimming vouchers were introduced in December, but less than 140,000 of the 540,000 eligible families have used the scheme, according to data released to the Guardian just days before the first round ended. The second round will begin on July 1.

There are more than 12 million unused Dining and Discover vouchers – totaling $300 million – still to be spent as of last Friday. The government notes that the average spend per $25 voucher is $42.

The chief economist at the Australian Institute, Richard Denniss, said he doubted spending was below forecasts built into every plan.

“It gives you the look of generosity, knowing that a whole bunch of people will be too busy or too confused or too overwhelmed to really take a chance,” says Denniss.

These programs are often difficult to access for some multicultural communities, he said, and giving cash, rather than vouchers, would work better.

“There’s no economic case for it,” he said. “It was a purely political case.

“If you really want to target vulnerable groups, I would recommend using a complex voucher which is much less effective and much less fair than a simple cash grant.”

Many industry groups have backed the offers, including the Eat and Explore program, saying it has contributed to their viability and enhanced consumer confidence during the pandemic.

Tourism Accommodation Australia’s chief executive, Michael Johnson, said earlier this month that the coupons have generated a lot of business.

“You have that extra cash in your pocket to spend on things like dinner or breakfast or other things to make sure you have a good stay,” he says.

NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns has called on the government to take the plans seriously, while encouraging people to get out and use their offers before they expire.

“There’s a bit of a pattern here when it comes to some of the funding programs that have been rolled out by the NSW government, it’s been a big spend media release but in their hearts they seem to know that there will be a week ahead, he said.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

NSW’s customer service minister, Victor Dominello, said the vouchers had provided households with “relief in the pocket”.

“Different government coupon programs have [been] well received by the community with satisfaction rates for both customers and suppliers above 95%,” he said.

NSW voucher programs