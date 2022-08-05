New details of assault allegations after suppression lifted

Police will allege William Tyrrell’s adoptive parents assaulted a young girl by grabbing her by the neck, kicking her and hitting her with a wooden spoon. The charges arose after a court lifted a suppression order related to the criminal case. In November 2021, a police task force charged William’s adoptive parents, who disappeared from Kendall on the NSW North Central Coast in 2014, with assault and stalking in relation to an alleged attack on a girl. New details may be revealed about the case once the suppression order is lifted. (9 News) William Tyrrell’s adoptive mother. (9 News) Police believe the couple were trying to interfere with the child’s “problematic behavior”. The charges include that she was placed on a 44-minute waiting period, that the girl was grabbed by the neck, kicked and beaten with a wooden spoon that caused her pain. It is also said that William’s adoptive mother suggested that if her daughter went to the bathroom on the floor, she would rub the child’s face in it. The couple were both charged in November. (9 News) Details of the police charges have been revealed after several media organizations successfully challenged the Supreme Court to have the suppression order lifted. The couple has denied all allegations. William’s adoptive mother will face Parramatta Court at the end of the month.

